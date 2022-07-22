The Professional Bull Riders Team Series is set to debut on Monday, July 25. For the 2022 season, the world's top riders will compete in 28 five-on-five regular season games in a tournament-style format.

The first event will take place at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo. July 25-26. Las Vegas will host the championship event Nov. 4-6 at T-Mobile Arena.

A total of eight teams will be competing in the inaugural season, and each of them will host a three-day homestand. There will also be two-day events in neutral site games in Cheyenne and Anaheim. Each team is made up of seven riders on the main roster, as well as five other riders on the practice squad.

Kate Harrison will be calling the action as the lead play-by-play announcer and network host. Harrison stepping into this role is the first time a woman serves as the primary face for a major male-dominated professional sport.

Every matchup of the full season will be covered on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, and Pluto TV. Here is everything you need to know about about the inaugural PBR Team Series season.

How to watch PBR Team Series inaugural event

2022 Schedule

Team Series: Cheyenne - July 25-26



Outlaw Days - Aug. 5-7



Team Series: Anaheim - Aug. 12-13

Stampede Days: Aug. 19-21

Gambler Days: Aug. 26-28

Cowboys Days: Sep. 9-11

Freedom Fest: Sep. 16-18

Thunder Days: Sep. 23-25

Rattler Days: Oct. 7-9

Ridge Driver Days: Oct. 14-16

Team Series Championship: Nov. 4-6

Teams