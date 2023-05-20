Horse racing's Triple Crown resumes on Saturday when Kentucky Derby winner Mage will attempt to add the second jewel of the Triple Crown in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Two weeks ago, Mage unleashed a furious late rally to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. He is the only Derby runner entered into the Preakness Stakes 2023 and is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. Preakness 148 also features the return of trainer Bob Baffert to the Triple Crown. Because of a suspension, Baffert has not had a runner in a Triple Crown race since the 2021 Preakness. This year, he sends out National Treasure, who's 4-1, behind only Mage among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses. First Mission was scratched on Friday from the 2023 Preakness Stakes field.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park. In a span of seven races, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Mage, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and 8-5 Preakness favorite. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage has two wins and one second in four career starts. Two weeks ago, he overcame another sluggish start to win the Kentucky Derby and become just the third horse to win the Run for the Roses without racing as a two-year-old.

Mage was able to overcome that start in the Derby with the help of a pace meltdown up front, but Menez does not expect Mage to get the same favorable pace setup in the Preakness Stakes 2023. "With his odds being so low, I don't mind taking a shot against him," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Mage only sparingly in his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See which 2023 Preakness Stakes horses he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big race." He also is high on another horse who "has a big chance" to come through for his backers at Pimlico. He's sharing which 2023 Preakness horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Which horse is a must-back, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has crushed prep races.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post draw