Preakness Stakes odds, picks 2018: Expert who has nailed 8 winners makes predictions

Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will make wagers on the 2018 Preakness. It's one of the most-bet horse races of the entire year. Justify, who won a sloppy Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is the 2018 Preakness favorite at 1-2. Trained by Bob Baffert, Justify is making his fifth career start and is undefeated so far. Good Magic, the runner-up in the Derby and winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is second on the 2018 Preakness odds board at 3-1. Post time is 6:48 p.m. Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in rainy Baltimore.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

With major sports books taking action, Demling has released his Preakness picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he's high on Bravazo (20-1), one of two Preakness contenders trained by D. Wayne Lukas.

"In the Kentucky Derby, Bravazo had one of the widest trips and still made up ground down the stretch," Demling told SportsLine. "He'll be in the middle of the pack at the 2018 Preakness and has a chance if the fractions get too fast on the front end." Bravazo won the Risen Star Stakes in February a month after taking down an allowance race at Oaklawn Park.

History could be on Bravazo's side as well. Oxbow, the last horse trained by Lukas to finish sixth in the Kentucky Derby, went on to win the Preakness. After Bravazo was sixth in this year's Derby, will lightning strike twice? Oxbow was going off at 15-1 at Pimlico in 2013, nearly the same odds Bravazo is getting.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

What are Jody Demling's Preakness picks? And what monumental long shot should you jump on? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds from Pimlico below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Quip (12-1)

Lone Sailor (15-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Diamond King (30-1)

Sporting Chance (30-1)