Ryan Lochte fails to qualify for 200-meter freestyle final at Nationals in first meet back from suspension

Ryan Lochte failed to qualify for the 200-meter freestyle final at the U.S. National Swimming Championships on Thursday. He finished 37th in the preliminary heats, clocking in at 1 minute, 50.25 seconds.

The 12-time Olympian is back to competing this week after serving a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B12 above the limit allowed. He received the suspension after posting a photo of the medical procedure on his Instagram, which alerted USADA authorities

Lochte has his eyes on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but admits that he has other personal goals and his focus is not just on swimming. During his 14-month suspension, the swimmer sought treatment for alcohol abuse, checking into a treatment center for six weeks in the fall of 2018.

"I think it was getting to a point in my life where I needed to change," he told reporters.

Part of this need to change came from Lochte's new responsibilities as a husband and father of two children.

"Since Caden and my new daughter, Liv, has been born I have a new perspective on life. I am definitely not the same person I was three years ago, even two years ago. I'm a different person," Lochte said.

The swimmer added what consumes his time outside of swimming is different now.

"I go home and I get to play with my kids and kiss and hold my wife, and that to me is everything," he said.

Lochte entered in six events at nationals, including his trademark 400m individual medley. He is the most decorated active Olympian competing.