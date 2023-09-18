SailGP is returning to Taranto, Italy as teams of next-level F50 racing boats compete along beautiful Mar Grande on Sept. 23-24. All the action will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

Australia is entering the fourth event of the season at the top of the standings, followed by Spain and ROCKWOOL Denmark. Emirates Great Britain claimed the top prize in Saint-Tropez at the France Sail Grand Prix earlier this month, and the team is currently fourth in the standings.

There were recently some bad news for fifth-place New Zealand, as the Kiwi team will have to sit out this weekend due to a spare wing not arriving on time. Their wing came out of alignment a week ago at the France Sail Grand Prix.

"It's incredibly disappointing to be unable to race in next weekend's event for our team, fans, partners, friends and family," New Zealand driver and team co-CEO Peter Burling told SailGP.com.

The United States recently moved up to sixth place after two top-three finishes and a top-half overall finish, so they will be looking to continue that momentum this weekend. SailGP hasn't competed in Taranto in two years, but the 2021 race was almost a triumph for the United States. The team nearly sailed away with the victory before colliding with a submerged object on the penultimate leg of the final race.

How to watch the 2023 SailGP Italy Sail Grand Prix

All times are Eastern Time