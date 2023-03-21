It's been 20 years, but SlamBall is back. According to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports, SlamBall will return in July and feature a six-week regular season before a one week of playoffs that will take place in Las Vegas.

For those who have forgotten, SlamBall is a basketball-themed sport that includes four trampolines around each net. It was originally created in 1999 by Mason Gordon and in the league played two seasons in 2002 and 2003 and returned for one season in 2008 before folding. The sport, which also features boards around the entire court, was known for its high octane slam dunks and intense physicality.

Per Greenberg, word of mouth on social media played a part in SlamBall's upcoming return. According to Front Office Sports, fans of the sport "started a social media campaign that racked up 200 million views for the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall."

"It's an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand," SlamBall creator Mason Gordon said, via Front Office Sports. "I want to thank SlamBall's persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story — only with helmets, pads, and trampolines."

The returning sport is being backed by some big name investors, including Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David Adelman and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, among others.

The return is not completely out of nowhere. Back in August 2022, Gordon revealed that SlamBall would be returning in the near future, he just did not specify when until Tuesday.