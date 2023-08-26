Longshot Kentucky Derby winner Mage will try to prove that his victory was no fluke when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Sent off at 15-1 in the Kentucky Derby, Mage rallied from near the back of the pack for a one-length win in Louisville. Since then he is 0-for-2, finishing third in the Preakness Stakes and second in the Haskell Stakes. On Saturday, Mage is 4-1 in the 2023 Travers Stakes odds. Reigning two-year-old champion Forte is the 7-5 favorite in the Travers Stakes 2023 odds, while Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo is 5-2 in the seven-horse 2023 Travers Stakes field.

Post time for the 1¼-mile Travers Stakes 2023 is 6:11 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Travers Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. In each of the last two years, his top pick has won the Travers Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is high on National Treasure, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. A $500,000 purchase two years ago, National Treasure has earned more than $1.36 million in his career. Two starts ago, he went gate-to-wire in winning the Preakness Stakes and ending Mage's attempt to win the Triple Crown.

National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert, who has won the Travers three times with Point Given (2001), Arrogate (2016) and West Coast (2017). "I will never doubt trainer Bob Baffert with these speedy 3-year-olds," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using National Treasure in his 2023 Travers Stakes betting strategy. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Travers Stakes bets here.

