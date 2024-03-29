The number of spring football leagues was reduced from two to one when the USFL and XFL merged to become the United Football League (UFL), and the Week 1 UFL schedule begins on Saturday afternoon. There are plenty of former college football standouts in the Week 1 UFL DFS player pool, including D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. He threw for 1,878 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions last season for the Defenders, adding 301 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 10 games. Ta'amu was the 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year, so he will be one of the popular 2024 UFL DFS picks for Week 1.

There are other quality quarterbacks in action this weekend as well, including Birmingham Stallions signal caller Matt Corral. Which quarterbacks should you add to your Week 1 UFL DFS lineups? Before making any UFL DFS picks on DraftKings for Week 1, be sure to check out the UFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again last season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

Top UFL DFS picks for Week 1

White is high on St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron ($11,000 on DraftKings). The former Alabama All-American led the XFL in touchdown passes, completion percentage and passing efficiency rating last season, earning a trip back to the NFL after being named the XFL MVP. However, he got an early release from his contract with the Bengals to join the Battlehawks for training camp.

McCarron has now worked with six head coaches and eight offensive coordinators during his NFL career, so his success at this level has not come as a surprise. He also has his top targets back this season, giving him an edge over some of the other quarterbacks in the DFS player pool this week. While McCarron is the most expensive option at quarterback, White thinks he is well worth the price as a reliable performer at the top of any DFS lineup.

White is stacking McCarron with Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler ($8,600 on DraftKings). The fourth-round NFL draft pick from 2019 is getting set for his second stint with the Battlehawks after earning all-XFL honors last season. He tallied 51 receptions for 599 yards and eight touchdowns before spending four months back in the NFL with the Steelers.

Butler re-signed with the Battlehawks in December, and he is looking for another huge season after recording the second-most receptions in the entire league last year. He was also tied for the league-lead in plays over 20 yards, so his explosiveness makes him an elite DFS pick. Butler and McCarron have proven themselves to be a reliable DFS stack, which is why White is backing them in Week 1 of the UFL season. See the rest of White's picks here.

How to set UFL DFS lineups

