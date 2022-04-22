With the 2022 USFL season consisting of many unknowns in regards to both teams and players, oddsmakers expected there to be lots of close games in the season's opening week. They proved to be accurate as three of the four games were decided by a single score, and thus, the Week 2 USFL spreads are slim as well. According to Caesars Sportsbook, none of this weekend's four games feature a team favored by more than six points in the latest Week 2 USFL lines. One of the marquee matchups will take place on Saturday night as the undefeated Birmingham Stallions take on the also undefeated Houston Gamblers.

Birmingham is listed as the away team, but this game, and all regular season contests, are taking place in Birmingham, Ala., so the Stallions should have the local support. They are listed as three-point favorites in the latest Week 2 USFL odds from Caesars, and possess a dual-threat QB in J'Mar Smith who threw for a score and ran another one in during last week's action. All of the Week 2 USFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine pro football expert, R.J. White, has all the USFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 USFL picks now.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. He also had a successful opening week for the 2022 USFL season, going 3-1 with his USFL picks. If anybody can spot value in the USFL lines, it's him.

Now, White has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 USFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every USFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 USFL predictions

One of the top Week 2 USFL predictions White recommends: The New Orleans Breakers (+2.5) cover versus the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday afternoon. Both teams had impressive opening-week victories with New Orleans' defense dominating in a 23-17 win over Philadelphia, while Tampa nearly pitched a shutout in a 17-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

But the Breakers have the edge in the Week 2 matchup thanks to their ferocious defensive line, led by DE Davin Bellamy. The former Georgia star racked up 3.0 sacks in Week 1 which was as many sacks as any other USFL team had in the opening week. New Orleans had six QB takedowns as a whole as they overpowered the Stars' offensive line.

Meanwhile, Tampa's offense underwhelmed in the opening week as it was projected to be the best unit in the league, led by QB Jordan Ta'amu who was thought of as the league's top quarterback. But just two teams scored fewer points than Tampa and its conservative offensive game plan certainly didn't wow anyone. The Bandits may improve as the season goes on but they are still finding themselves at the moment, and New Orleans' defense won't help with their discovery efforts. The Breakers' defense is ahead of the Bandits' offense at this point which is a big reason why White favors the underdog.

"The Breakers aren't going to record six sacks every game, but Davin Bellamy should continue to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks," White told SportsLine. "The Breakers' success isn't necessarily tied to having an elite pass rush either; they looked solid on all three levels in Week 1, limiting what I think is a pretty good Stars offense more than I expected."

Make Week 2 USFL picks



White has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 USFL schedule, and he's predicting another favorite to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what USFL picks can you make with confidence? And which favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest USFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from the pro football expert that went 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks and is 3-1 on USFL predictions, and find out.

Week 2 USFL odds (via Caesars)

Friday, April 22

8:05 p.m. ET Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (-1, 41)

Saturday, April 23

12:05 ET Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (-6, 36)

7:05 p.m. ET Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (+3, 41)

Sunday, April 24

3:05 p.m. ET New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits (-2.5, 40.5)