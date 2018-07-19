WATCH: Danica Patrick's opening monologue at the ESPYs went for some easy jokes
Social media wasn't exactly kind to the former race car driver after her opening performance as ESPYs host
The ESPYs is always an interesting spectacle because it allows the best athletes in sports to be given the full Hollywood treatment for at least one night -- red carpet, awards show, stage presentations and all.
It often leads to interesting results, for better or for worse. Some athletes have the natural charisma and personality to make it work, while others clearly made it to the top thanks to athletic prowess and not stage presence. It's a real wild card every year!
So, with Danica Patrick hosting this year's show, which aired on Wednesday, there was plenty of intrigue as to how she'd do in the role.
The former race car driver delivered an opening monologue that took (lighthearted) aim at some of the top athletes in sports. Most of them were easy jokes and low-hanging fruit (Jose Altuve's height, Alex Ovechkin being a Russian in Washington, Odell Beckham's hair, LeBron James' hair, etc.) but a few of them were solid. The best probably came at the expense of J.R. Smith, whose tough year continues.
You can check out the full monologue below and grade it yourself.
As for the reaction on social media...well, it wasn't particularly kind to Danica.
Luckily, Danica seems to do just fine when it comes to handling criticism directed her way.
