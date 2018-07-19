WATCH: Danica Patrick's opening monologue at the ESPYs went for some easy jokes

The ESPYs is always an interesting spectacle because it allows the best athletes in sports to be given the full Hollywood treatment for at least one night -- red carpet, awards show, stage presentations and all.

It often leads to interesting results, for better or for worse. Some athletes have the natural charisma and personality to make it work, while others clearly made it to the top thanks to athletic prowess and not stage presence. It's a real wild card every year!

So, with Danica Patrick hosting this year's show, which aired on Wednesday, there was plenty of intrigue as to how she'd do in the role.

The former race car driver delivered an opening monologue that took (lighthearted) aim at some of the top athletes in sports. Most of them were easy jokes and low-hanging fruit (Jose Altuve's height, Alex Ovechkin being a Russian in Washington, Odell Beckham's hair, LeBron James' hair, etc.) but a few of them were solid. The best probably came at the expense of J.R. Smith, whose tough year continues.

You can check out the full monologue below and grade it yourself.

As for the reaction on social media...well, it wasn't particularly kind to Danica.

No thanks. It was bad enough the first time. — Spencer Solomon (@SpencerSolomon) July 19, 2018

She didn’t sell the jokes — Phenom (@HingiPhenom) July 19, 2018

my cringe muscles in my face already hurt enough, no thanks — kieran (@KieranChase_) July 19, 2018

She’s better at driving than comedy. — Alex Ginsberg (@alexginsberg79) July 19, 2018

Could only make it through a bit, but this looks more enjoyable. pic.twitter.com/LMkZptA3Af — Jose (@ProudVeteranQ) July 19, 2018

I’d have to say that was probably her worst crash ever!! And that says a lot because she crashes Aaaaa-LOT!! — David (@Dalt_68) July 19, 2018

Luckily, Danica seems to do just fine when it comes to handling criticism directed her way.