WATCH: Texas A&M hurdler Superman dives at finish line to beat teammate for SEC title
Infinite Tucker made quite a highlight on Saturday night at the SEC Track & Field Championships
Infinite Tucker is a great name for a hurdler -- or actually for anyone -- but perhaps Texas A&M's newest SEC champion should consider taking up swimming instead. In a stunning showing on Saturday at the 2019 SEC Track & Field Championships, Tucker so desired to win the 400-meter hurdles that he literally threw his body at the finish line.
Not only did that last-second decision work as Tucker won the race by one-tenth of a second, he actually beat his own teammate, Robert Grant, for the SEC title.
"Look. I closed my eyes over hurdle 10. I opened it, saw my ma at the finish, and I jumped to give her a hug," Tucker told ESPN. "That's all it is."
Take a look.
Grant had a different take on the move.
"If I say what I thought on this camera, microphone right now, Coach [Pat] Henry would kick me off the team," Grant told ESPN with a smirk on his face.
Tucker and Grant finished 1-2 in the race with Tucker taking home his first SEC title by a slim margin 49.38 seconds to 49.47 seconds. Tucker, a junior, placed second in this event last year and eighth in the same discipline at the NCAA Championships.
-
Preakness odds, predictions, picks, bets
Jody Demling has won nine of the past 14 Preakness Stakes and nine Derby-Oaks doubles
-
Pitcher throws 21-K perfect game
The perfect perfect game is the type of thing that should not be possible
-
Spider-Man crashes PBA basketball game
This did not go according to plan
-
Preakness trainers, jockeys and horses
There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but it's still a fun field
-
2019 Preakness Stakes weather forecast
Early indications are that this year's Preakness will be a lot warmer and drier than the Kentucky...
-
2019 Preakness Stakes odds, projections
An updated look at the complete lineup for Pimlico Race Course -- and who's projected to w...