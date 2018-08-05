WNBA DFS: Sylvia Fowles and top picks for August 5 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for action on Sunday, August 5, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Saturday, McClure rostered Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree on both sites. The result: She went off for 25 points and six rebounds. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Sunday's four-game WNBA slate, McClure likes Brittney Griner at $8,400 on FanDuel and $12,700 on DraftKings.



Griner enters Sunday's matchup against the Sparks having scored 25 points in each of her last two starts. And the Sparks have allowed 75 or more points in eight of their last nine games, which will allow Griner more opportunities to pile up numbers.



Another pick he loves: Sylvia Fowles at $8,500 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings.



Fowles, who's averaging a double-double over her last three games, gets an ideal matchup against a Dream squad that has struggled to guard her. In her last meeting against Atlanta, Fowles filled up the stat sheets with 13 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream individual matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for her to put up 30, even 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Sunday?


