Trisha Paddock, a 46-year-old woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon's Charity Challenge 13.1 on Sunday, died of a heart attack at a local hospital. The married mother of three from Rancho Palos Verdes, California was running to raise money for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said its firefighters found her "near the finish line suffering a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest" early Sunday afternoon. She was then given medical attention and transported to the hospital.

"This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones," Los Angeles Marathon organizers wrote on Facebook. "We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.

"We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

A Go Fund Me page was started to help pay for Paddock's medical bills and "other critical expenses." The page exceeded its $40,000 goal in less than a week, garnering over 500 donations for a total of over $64,800 by its fourth day online.

Paddock, a former beauty pageant winner who transitioned to missionary and charity work over her life, is survived by her husband, Ryan Paddock, and her three children.

"If you ask a hundred people what kind of person Trisha was, I'm going to say 100/100 would say Trisha was kind," Ryan Paddock told FOX11.