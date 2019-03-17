Yale soccer coach fired over involvement in bribery scheme reportedly asked students to write his academic papers

Less than a week after Yale fired him as the school's women's soccer coach for his involvement in a college admissions bribery scheme, Rudy Meredith has been accused of additional misconduct.

Meredith was pursuing a master's degree at Ohio University while coaching the women's team and, in between allegedly accepting bribes to falsely label non-Yale athletes as soccer recruits, he "pressured" members of his team "to not only edit his academic papers but also to write significant parts of them," according to a report by the Yale Daily News.

Two of Meredith's former players, both of whom requested anonymity, told the Yale Daily News that teammates "felt compelled to (write Meredith's papers) because they felt it would gain them better treatment" on the team. Neither of the two players said they wrote any papers for Meredith, but both also accused former Yale athletic director Tom Beckett of taking "no action against Meredith despite numerous complaints... that spanned many years."

According to Yale spokesman Tom Conroy, the university's investigation of Meredith following the ex-coach was among 50 indicted as part of the admissions cheating scandal is still ongoing.

"We are continuing to investigate his time here, and we will take all appropriate action necessary in light of what we find," Conroy said, per the Yale Daily News. "In considering what we say publicly about Mr. Meredith, we will balance the benefit of transparency with the baseline level of respect for privacy we owe every member of this community, and that we are compelled to uphold by law."

Meredith was just one of several Division I coaches indicted in the admissions scheme, which federal agents unveiled earlier this month. The scheme was designed to help potential students "cheat on their college exams" and included $25 million in bribes paid in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.