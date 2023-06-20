ohtani-getty.png
Fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting position players has been ongoing for a few weeks. There was a ballot update last week and Tuesday, MLB released another one with the first part of the voting set to end here in a few days. 

As a reminder, there are two phases to the voting now. Phase 1 concludes at 12 p.m. ET on June 22, and the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) then move on to Phase 2. The winner of Phase 2 is selected as the All-Star Game starter at his position. 

Here are the top two vote-getters at each position along with their respective vote totals:

American League


LeaderRunner-up

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Orioles (895,217)

Salvador Perez, Royals (645,650)

First base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1,195,052)

Yandy Díaz, Rays (1,124,166)

Second base

Marcus Semien, Rangers (1,414,056)

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays (715,967)

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays (1,561,426)

Corey Seager, Rangers (827,499)

Third base

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays (929,590)

Josh Jung, Rangers (879,096)

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees (1,584,254)

Yordan Alvarez (1,092,322)

Outfield

Mike Trout, Angels (1,174,001)

Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays (712,166)

Outfield

Randy Arozarena, Rays (1,116,525)

George Springer, Blue Jays (630,313)

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (1,885,144)

Brandon Belt, Blue Jays (497,887)

By way of reminder, the top two at each position -- top six among all outfielders -- to phase two of the voting, where totals are reset.

Here are the close races to advance: 

National League


LeaderRunner-up

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Braves (1,320,838)

Will Smith, Dodgers (836,754)

First base

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (1,649,166)

Matt Olson, Braves (638,984)

Second base

Luis Arraez, Marlins (1,056,439)

Ozzie Albies, Braves (884,328)

Shortstop

Orlando Arcia, Braves (1,060,559)

Francisco Lindor, Mets (508,168)

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (936,057)

Austin Riley, Braves (832,996)

Outfield

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2,201,468)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks (672,779)

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (1,411,557)

Juan Soto, Padres (600,962)

Outfield

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (673,880)

Fernando Tatis Jr, Padres (495,231)

Designated hitter

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers (879,474)

Bryce Harper, Phillies (722,285)

Again, the top two at every position, which is six outfielders, advance to the next phase of voting. Here are the close races for that: 

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11. The full All-Star Game rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2. Phase 2 of the fan voting will be held from June 26-29.