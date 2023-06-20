Fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting position players has been ongoing for a few weeks. There was a ballot update last week and Tuesday, MLB released another one with the first part of the voting set to end here in a few days.

As a reminder, there are two phases to the voting now. Phase 1 concludes at 12 p.m. ET on June 22, and the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) then move on to Phase 2. The winner of Phase 2 is selected as the All-Star Game starter at his position.

Here are the top two vote-getters at each position along with their respective vote totals:

American League

By way of reminder, the top two at each position -- top six among all outfielders -- to phase two of the voting, where totals are reset.

Here are the close races to advance:

Rangers' catcher Jonah Heim is just over 2,000 votes behind Perez and Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in striking range.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is close enough to run down Merrifield.

Adolis García of the Rangers, Masataka Yoshida of the Red Sox and maybe even Daulton Varsho of the Blue Jays could make a run at an outfield spot.

National League

Again, the top two at every position, which is six outfielders, advance to the next phase of voting. Here are the close races for that:

Pete Alonso of the Mets is roughly 5,500 votes behind Olson at first.

At shortstop, Xander Bogaerts is within striking distance of Lindor while Matt McLain of the Reds isn't much further back.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II is less than 2,000 votes behind Tatis. Nick Castellanos of the Phillies and Marcell Ozuna of the Braves are also in the mix.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11. The full All-Star Game rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2. Phase 2 of the fan voting will be held from June 26-29.