For no real reason at all, let's check out the all-time standings of all the games in MLB history by division
Where does your team fall in the all-time standings of all history and forever?
All right. Here they are. The all-time standings in the history of Major League Baseball.
AL EAST
W
L
W%
GB
10,206
7,732
.569
-
9,442
8,791
.518
911.5
3,265
3,299
.497
1,254
8,682
9,537
.477
1,664.5
1,522
1,761
.464
1,356.5
Those, people, are the all-time AL East standings. Each franchise's record includes the wins and losses inherited from previous incarnations. Thus, for example, the Orioles' overall mark is being dragged down by the St. Louis Browns and so forth. These numbers are current as of Tuesday, and you can thank Baseball-Reference for the data, which is -- teach the children this -- a plural noun.
These standings are going to be arranged by winning percentage (you'll see some funky results from time to time in the "Games Behind" column on account of the wide disparity in games played). The Rays come in last by this measure, even though they're not as far back in the standings as the Orioles are. The Yankees, of course, are juggernauts. Scaled to 162 games, the average Yankee team is a 92-win squadron. It's entirely possible they'll wind up 2,500 games over .500 at some point before the end of the 2018 season. Stated another, the Yankees could 15 straight winless seasons and still be above .500 as a franchise. Let's move on ...
AL CENTRAL
W
L
W%
GB
9,315
8,920
.511
-
9,255
9,006
.507
73
9,162
9,057
.503
145
3,798
4,048
.484
322.5
8,744
9,481
.480
566
You see much more compression among the teams of the AL Central, to the extent that you could actually see first place change hands at some point in the very distant future. Surprised by the White Sox's having a winning record? They ripped off 16 winning seasons in the first 20 years of their existence, so that provided a nice initial cushion.
Next ...
AL WEST
W
L
W%
GB
4,583
4,568
.501
-
4,421
4,570
.492
82
8,859
9,344
.487
250
4,373
4,764
.479
203
3,089
3,464
.471
195
Yep, the Angels have played more than 900 games and are just 15 games above .500. The A's, meantime, have a losing mark despite being one of baseball's most storied franchise. Legendary paterfamilias Connie Mack actually ran a losing record as manager, largely because of his multiple teardowns. For what it's worth, the A's are playing .517 ball since moving to Oakland from Kansas City.
Now the senior circuit ...
NL EAST
W
L
W%
GB
10,538
10,540
.500
-
3,827
4,021
.488
96
4,309
4,666
.480
177.5
9,691
10,855
.472
581
1,887
2,141
.468
126
Dig those Braves. They've played more than 21,000 games and are essentially a .500 team. Given their impressive young talent base, they should get above the waterline and stay there for the foreseeable future. The Phillies are a contending team in the here and now, but on the franchise level, they'll almost certainly be the first to 11,000 losses. The Marlins, though, are even worse on a rate basis, which is true on thousands of levels.
Next ...
NL CENTRAL
W
L
W%
GB
10,765
9,937
.520
-
10,828
10,277
.513
138.5
10,473
10,243
.506
299
10,420
10,253
.504
330.5
3,757
4,096
.478
583.5
Not surprisingly, the Cardinals -- second to only the Yankees in championships -- are on top, but it's a close race with the Cubs, at least in historical terms. The Cardinals have on balance been the better franchise for decades, but the Cubs built up a huge edge in the early years of modern baseball. Note how similar the Reds and Pirates have been on this broad scale.
And finally ...
NL WEST
W
L
W%
GB
11,039
9,537
.536
-
10,796
9,718
.526
212
1,621
1,666
.493
773.5
1,897
2,139
.470
872
3,631
4,230
.462
1,050.5
Yep, the Giants are the winningest MLB franchise in terms of total victories. Just last season, they became the first to 11,000 wins.
To wrap this up, let's have a look at our all-time playoff bracket ...
- AL Wild Card Game: Tigers at Red Sox
- ALDS 1: Wild card winner vs. Yankees
- ALDS 2: Angels vs Indians
- NL Wild Card Game: Cubs at Dodgers
- NLDS 1: Wild card winner vs. Giants
- NLDS 2: Braves vs. Cardinals
