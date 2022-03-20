carlos-correa-14.png
Major League Baseball's 2021-22 offseason has been one of the most unusual in the sport's history. We saw a free agency surge in late November, ahead of MLB's owner-imposed lockout. After 99 days, the lockout ended March 10, and free agency resumed. Spring training is underway, and Opening Day is set for April 7. 

Post-lockout deals picked up in recent days as Opening Day approaches. Carlos Correa (Twins), Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Kris Bryant (Rockies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) were among the notable players to ink contracts in the last week. 

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes before the lockout. Teams were not able to sign free agents to the 40-man roster during the lockout.

With free agency underway again, we'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the spring. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

2021-22 MLB free agent tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Carlos Correa (27)
SS Signed three-year deal with two opt outs
2
Corey Seager (27)
SS Signed 10-year deal
3
Kris Bryant (30)
3B/OF Signed seven-year deal
4
Marcus Semien (31)
2B/SS Signed seven-year deal
5
Freddie Freeman (32)
1B Signed six-year deal
6
Robbie Ray (30)
LHP Signed five-year deal
7
Max Scherzer (37)
RHP Signed three-year deal
8
Kevin Gausman (31)
RHP Signed five-year deal
9
Marcus Stroman (30)
RHP Signed three-year deal
10
Starling Marte (33)
OF Signed four-year deal
11
Trevor Story (29)
SS
Unsigned
12
Chris Taylor (31)
UTL Signed four-year deal
13
Javier Baez (29)
INF Signed six-year deal
14
Nick Castellanos (30)
OF Signed five-year deal
15Seiya SuzukiOFHiroshima Toyo Carp Signed five-year deal
16
Clayton Kershaw (34)
LHP Signed one-year deal
17
Justin Verlander (39)
RHP Signed one-year deal
18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
RHP Signed one-year deal
19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
LHP Signed five-year deal
20
Kenley Jansen (34)
RHP Signed one-year deal
21
Raisel Iglesias (32)
RHP Signed four-year deal
22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
1B Signed two-year deal
23
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
24
Jon Gray (30)
RHP Signed four-year deal
25
Brandon Belt (33)
1B Accepted qualifying offer
26
Kyle Schwarber (29)
OF/1B/DH Signed four-year&nbsp; deal
27
Nelson Cruz (41)
DH Signed one-year deal
28
Mark Canha (33)
UTL Signed two-year deal
29
Corey Kluber (35)
RHP Signed one-year deal
30
Steven Matz (30)
LHP Signed four-year deal
31
Carlos Rodon (29)
LHP Signed two-year deal
32
Michael Pineda (33)
RHP Signed one-year deal
33
Zack Greinke (38)
RHP Signed one-year deal
34
Corey Knebel (30)
RHP Signed one-year deal
35
Collin McHugh (34)
RHP Signed two-year deal
36
Danny Duffy (33)
LHP Signed one-year deal
37
Brooks Raley (33)
LHP Signed two-year deal
38
Kyle Seager (34)
3B
Retired
39
Jorge Soler (30)
OF Signed three-year deal
40
Eddie Rosario (30)
OF Signed two-year deal
41
Alex Wood (31)
LHP Signed two-year deal
42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal
43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
LHP Signed three-year deal
44
Avisail Garcia (30)
OF Signed four-year deal
45
Eduardo Escobar (33)
3B Signed two-year deal
46
Tommy Pham (34)
OF
Unsigned
47
Leury Garcia (31)
UTL Signed three-year deal
48
Joe Kelly (33)
RHP Signed two-year deal
49
Joc Pederson (29)
OF Signed one-year deal
50
Kendall Graveman (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal