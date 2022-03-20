Major League Baseball's 2021-22 offseason has been one of the most unusual in the sport's history. We saw a free agency surge in late November, ahead of MLB's owner-imposed lockout. After 99 days, the lockout ended March 10, and free agency resumed. Spring training is underway, and Opening Day is set for April 7.
Post-lockout deals picked up in recent days as Opening Day approaches. Carlos Correa (Twins), Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Kris Bryant (Rockies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) were among the notable players to ink contracts in the last week.
Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes before the lockout. Teams were not able to sign free agents to the 40-man roster during the lockout.
With free agency underway again, we'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the spring. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Carlos Correa (27)
|SS
|Signed three-year deal with two opt outs
|2
Corey Seager (27)
|SS
|Signed 10-year deal
|3
Kris Bryant (30)
|3B/OF
|Signed seven-year deal
|4
Marcus Semien (31)
|2B/SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|5
Freddie Freeman (32)
|1B
|Signed six-year deal
|6
Robbie Ray (30)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|7
Max Scherzer (37)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|8
Kevin Gausman (31)
|RHP
|Signed five-year deal
|9
Marcus Stroman (30)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|10
Starling Marte (33)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|11
Trevor Story (29)
|SS
|Unsigned
|12
Chris Taylor (31)
|UTL
|Signed four-year deal
|13
Javier Baez (29)
|INF
|Signed six-year deal
|14
Nick Castellanos (30)
|OF
|Signed five-year deal
|15
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|Hiroshima Toyo Carp
|Signed five-year deal
|16
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|LHP
|Signed one-year deal
|17
Justin Verlander (39)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|20
Kenley Jansen (34)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|21
Raisel Iglesias (32)
|RHP
|Signed four-year deal
|22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|23
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|24
Jon Gray (30)
|RHP
|Signed four-year deal
|25
Brandon Belt (33)
|1B
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Kyle Schwarber (29)
|OF/1B/DH
|Signed four-year deal
|27
Nelson Cruz (41)
|DH
|Signed one-year deal
|28
Mark Canha (33)
|UTL
|Signed two-year deal
|29
Corey Kluber (35)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|30
Steven Matz (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year deal
|31
Carlos Rodon (29)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|32
Michael Pineda (33)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|33
Zack Greinke (38)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|34
Corey Knebel (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|35
Collin McHugh (34)
|RHP
|Signed two-year deal
|36
Danny Duffy (33)
|LHP
|Signed one-year deal
|37
Brooks Raley (33)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Kyle Seager (34)
|3B
|Retired
|39
Jorge Soler (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year deal
|40
Eddie Rosario (30)
|OF
|Signed two-year deal
|41
Alex Wood (31)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
|LHP
|Signed three-year deal
|44
Avisail Garcia (30)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|45
Eduardo Escobar (33)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|46
Tommy Pham (34)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
Leury Garcia (31)
|UTL
|Signed three-year deal
|48
Joe Kelly (33)
|RHP
|Signed two-year deal
|49
Joc Pederson (29)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|50
Kendall Graveman (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal