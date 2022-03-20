Major League Baseball's 2021-22 offseason has been one of the most unusual in the sport's history. We saw a free agency surge in late November, ahead of MLB's owner-imposed lockout. After 99 days, the lockout ended March 10, and free agency resumed. Spring training is underway, and Opening Day is set for April 7.

Post-lockout deals picked up in recent days as Opening Day approaches. Carlos Correa (Twins), Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Kris Bryant (Rockies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) were among the notable players to ink contracts in the last week.

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes before the lockout. Teams were not able to sign free agents to the 40-man roster during the lockout.

With free agency underway again, we'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the spring. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.