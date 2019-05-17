MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 17: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1

MLB's best and hottest team meets the defending World Series champions in the can't-miss matchup on Friday's 15-game MLB schedule. The Houston Astros, who have won eight straight games and own the best record (29-15) in baseball, open a three-game series at the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park. Gerrit Cole (4-4) takes the mound for the Astros (-148) against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello (3-3). Elsewhere around the league, the top two teams in the AL East -- the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees (-125) -- begin a key three-game series at Yankee Stadium. And Milwaukee's Christian Yelich will try to continue his offensive onslaught on Friday when the Brewers start a three-game series in Atlanta (-136). Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others searching for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Friday, May 17, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 55-33 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Friday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference. Parlaying Friday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 8-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Oakland A's (-156) on the road at the Detroit Tigers. Oh is 16-8 in his last 24 picks involving the A's and 15-8 in his last 23 picks involving the Tigers.

Detroit's pitching has been pounded lately. In the last nine games, the Tigers' staff has a 7.63 ERA, and opponents are batting .315. Detroit is 2-7 in that span. On Thursday the Tigers allowed a season-worst 17 runs to the A's.

Meanwhile, Oakland starter Frankie Montas (4-2, 2.78 ERA) has been solid this season. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in his last three starts. In addition, on Thursday the A's got contributions from everyone in the lineup. Every starter had a hit against the Tigers, and catcher Josh Phegley got four (and four RBI) in the 17-3 win.

"Coming off their blowout win Thursday in Detroit, my numbers see the Athletics smashing the Tigers again when they meet Friday night," Oh told SportsLine. "My data sees Oakland prevailing in a whopping 75 percent of simulations with a margin of 2.2 runs per victory in this matchup. The A's are 6-0 when Frankie Montas starts Game 2 of a series and have now won eight straight in Detroit. Look for them to make it nine Friday."

Oh's projections show Oakland winning 76 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the A's to win on Friday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on two more road underdogs, saying these teams are a strong value to return wins at lucrative money line prices.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a chance at a payout of more than 8-1? And which road underdogs should you back? See Friday's MLB schedule and odds below.

Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Rays at Yankees (-125), 7:05 pm

Cubs at Nationals (-142), 7:05 pm

Rockies at Phillies (-118), 7:05 pm

Astros at Red Sox (+120), 7:10 pm

Orioles at Indians (-159), 7:10 pm

Athletics at Tigers (+150), 7:10 pm

Dodgers at Reds (+120), 7:10 pm

Mets at Marlins (+180), 7:10 pm

Brewers at Braves (-136), 7:20 pm

Cardinals at Rangers (+152), 8:05 pm

Blue Jays at White Sox (-104), 8:10 pm

Giants at Diamondbacks (-145), 9:40 pm

Royals at Angels (-158), 10:07 pm

Twins at Mariners (+100), 10:10 pm

Pirates at Padres (-156), 10:10 pm