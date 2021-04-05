Aside from the poor Mets and Nationals, who are still waiting to start their 2021 seasons, we've now seen one series from every team in baseball. Before we move forward, let's get the required caveat out of the way: Most teams have played just three games and that's 1.8 percent of the season. Trying to make a sweeping judgement on anything with just 1.8 percent completed -- especially since every team has only played against one other team -- would be beyond foolish.

That's where we have to find a balancing point here in the rankings. We're trying to rank partially based upon what we've seen so far while also acknowledging fluky things happen in small samples.

Some likely good teams so far have looked excellent.

The Padres were heavily hyped heading into the season. They have something to prove this season as they look to topple the mighty Dodgers. Getting off to a slow start would've been quite the detriment. Instead they took three of four and looked the part of legitimate contender.

Are the Angels finally for real? They sure looked the part in taking three of four from the White Sox.

The Astros just totally humiliated the A's in a four-game sweep. That was a Tour De Force. They pitched well, the offense was a wrecking crew. The final tally? Astros 35, A's 9. This after the A's fans attempted to boo them out of the ballpark all series. What a statement. This was probably the most impressive team of the first weekend.

How about the Phillies? A three-game sweep to start the season against the mighty Braves, who have won the NL East three straight years, is one way to raise some eyebrows. The Phillies had one of the worst bullpens in history last season. So far this year, Phillies' relievers have worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

On the flip side, that's a pretty terrible start for Cleveland -- only a few innings away from being swept by the hapless Tigers with a totally punchless offense. The late offensive surge to salvage the game Sunday was a nice reminder just how quickly things can turn here in this marathon. Still, losing two of three to the Tigers is a rough start.

The Yankees haven't looked very good at all, notably on offense against mostly pitching they should be hitting, though we have to credit the Blue Jays for looking strong.

And how about those Red Sox? They were just swept in three games at home by the Orioles and outscored 18-5 in the process. Bad offense and bad pitching isn't a very good combination. I expect them to move, but for now they are saddled with the label of the worst team in these power rankings.

As for the rest, let's get to it.