MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Hendricks leads Cubs to big win over Cardinals

It's the final Friday of the regular season. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Friday's scores

Twins 2, White Sox 1 Game 1 (box score)

Cubs 8, Cardinals 4 (box score)

Pirates at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Astros at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Marlins at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

White Sox at Twins, Game 2, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Indians at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Athletics at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET

Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

Hendricks guides Cubs to win

The Cubs and Cardinals began a big series for both sides on Friday afternoon, with Kyle Hendricks coming up big for Chicago.

Though Hendricks struck out just two batters in eight innings while walking two, he limited the Cardinals to two runs on seven hits and a lot of weak contact. The Cubs offense, meanwhile, did its job. Kris Bryant hit his 13th homer of the season, while Albert Almora Jr. and Anthony Rizzo each drove in two runs of their own.

The Cubs entered Friday up one game over the Brewers in the NL Central. They'll maintain at least that lead for another day. If the Brewers lose to the Tigers on Friday night, the Cubs will enter Saturday with a chance to clinch the division.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are now two losses behind the Dodgers. If the Dodgers win against the Giants on Friday, then the Cardinals elimination number will drop to one. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that St. Louis will make the postseason.

The Rockies, by the way, can clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday night against the Nationals.

