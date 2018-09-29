Rockies clinch playoff berth by beating Nationals, magic number two for NL West title

With Friday's victory against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, the Rockies clinched a 2018 playoff berth.

In the 5-2 win over the Nats, Colorado scored all of their runs on home runs from Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond, Chris Iannetta and David Dahl. Dahl homered in his fifth straight game, joining Nolan Arenado, Larry Walker and Dante Bichette as the only Rockies to hit a home run in five consecutive games. Arenado homered in a franchise-record six-straight games Sept. 1-5, 2015.

Kyle Freeland threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out four. Freeland left the game as the Rockies' leader for best single-season ERA at 2.85 ERA. Harrison Musgrave, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis held Washington to one hit over the last three innings.

The Rockies guaranteed themselves no worse than the second wild-card spot. Their magic number for the National League West division title is now two. Colorado (90-70) has now won eight straight games, their longest winning streak since 2013.

This playoff berth will be the fifth in franchise history. The Rockies last made the postseason in 2017 where they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-13 in the National League Wild Card Game. It's the first time in franchise history that the team has reached the postseason in back-to-back years.

How about we head in to pop a bottle or two? #Rocktober is back! pic.twitter.com/aIXfttiNwo — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 29, 2018

Colorado is still in control of its own destiny in the NL West race, and if they sweep this weekend's home series against Washington, the Rockies will capture their first ever division crown. The Dodgers, who trail Colorado by a game and a half in the NL West, begins a three-game series at San Francisco tonight.