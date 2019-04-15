MLB scores: Nola-Syndergaard duel doesn't live up to the hype, Yelich powers first-place Brewers with 3 homers

We had 10 games on the schedule for Monday, Jackie Robinson Day. On this date in 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and paved the way for countless others to pursue their big league dreams. All players and coaches wore the No. 42 in Robinson's honor Monday. Plenty of players have paid tribute to Robinson on social media.

The Mets and Phillies met for the first time this season, in what was a disappointing matchup between Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Nola. Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers continued to dominate the St. Louis Cardinals with their fourth victory over their NL Central rival. The Angels' Mike Trout returned from injury, having been out since last Tuesday with a groin strain. Trout eased back into action at designated hitter where he went 0 for 2 with three walks, and scored twice.

All that and more in our daily roundup. Now, let's get to it.

Nola, Syndergaard have early troubles



The New York Mets sent out Noah Syndergaard to face the Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola in what should have been a solid pitchers duel, but instead the pair of right-handers got hit hard. The game was 5-5 through four innings. Syndergaard allowed nine hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 102 pitches through five innings. He had multiple runners on base in three of his five innings. Nola had his third straight rough outing, lasting just four innings and allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Both of these National League East pitchers are uber talented, and the season is young but it's still not a good sign when team aces are struggling with run prevention. You can read more on that here.

Yelich's three homers power first-place Brewers

Last year's National League MVP Christian Yelich had the best individual performance of Monday when he crushed three home runs in the Brewers' 10-7 win over the Cardinals. Yelich has been dominant against his club's National League Central rival, with seven of his eight home runs this season coming off of the Cardinals. The Brewers (11-6) currently hold a game and a half first-place lead in their division, and have won four out of the five games where they've face the Cardinals. Here's why Yelich's a big reason for Milwaukee's dominance over St. Louis so far this season.

Kershaw looks solid in season debut

Clayton Kershaw made his season debut Monday night in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Reds. He returned after having been out with left shoulder inflammation since spring training. Kershaw allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. The radar gun showed Kershaw's fastball average at 90 mph.

But all not before giving up a two-run home run to former teammate Yasiel Puig in the first inning...

Clayton Kershaw: “I wish I could’ve done anything but give up a homer to Puig in the first at-bat. He put a good swing on it. I’ve seen him do that a lot.” — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) April 16, 2019

The Dodgers ace took a no-decision, as the score was tied at 2 when his night was over. It was Joc Pederson who came up with the game-winning, two-run homer to put the Dodgers ahead 4-3.

Darvish makes progress

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish picked up his first win of the 2019 season, with the Cubs defeating the Marlins 7-2 at Marlins Park. Darvish went for a season-high 5 2/3 innings, and the win was just his second victory since signing with the Cubs in February 2018.

Although Darvish walked four and hit a batter, overall it was positive progress for the 32-year-old. Here's a closer look at Darvish's night where we break down the good, the bad and the ugly from his start.

Davis hits first homer since Aug. 24

Is Chris Davis starting to heat up? Maybe! If nothing else, the Orioles slugger just enjoyed his best and most productive series since last summer. Davis snapped his MLB record 54 at-bat hitless streak over the weekend, and, in the series finale against the Red Sox on Monday, he clubbed his first home run of the year.

Here is Crush's first homer since Aug. 24 of last season:

Davis, who has 53-homer and a 47-homer seasons to his name, went 123 at-bats and 136 plate appearances between home runs. The last pitcher he took deep? Former Orioles teammate Zack Britton. Davis hit a home run against Britton after the reliever had been traded to the Yankees last year.

On Monday, Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk and a home run, raising his season batting line to .089/.196/.200. That is obviously terrible. Davis does not have the worst OPS in baseball, however. Following Monday morning's game 181 players had at least 50 plate appearances this season. Here is the bottom of the OPS leaderboard:

176. Chris Davis, Orioles: .396 OPS

177. Ian Desmond, Rockies: .376 OPS

178. Josh Harrison, Tigers: .374 OPS

179. Jose Ramirez, Indians: .373 OPS

180. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: .366 OPS

181. Brandon Drury, Blue Jays: .346 OPS

Yes, that Jose Ramirez. He is one of several struggling stars who needs to turn things around to help his team contend this year. The Orioles aren't going to contend in 2019 no matter what Davis does, though at least he's showing some signs of life at the plate. They owe him roughly $92 million through 2022.

Highlight of the day: Buxton pulls off catch in center

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton added another spectacular catch to his highlight-reel on Monday. Buxton slammed against the center field wall to rob Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart of an extra-base hit in the third inning. Take a look at his catch below:

Buxton is batting .289 and has seven extra-base hits on the season. He also has a team-high six doubles. To read more about why Buxton may be ready for a breakout season at the plate, check out this piece.

