Jackie Robinson Day: Cano, Sabathia and other MLB players pay tribute to baseball legend on historic anniversary

April 15 is a special day in baseball history. "Jackie Robinson Day" celebrates the baseball legend's MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, an appearance that broke MLB's color barrier. Seventy-two years later, Robinson's legacy lives on, as teams sport Robinson's now-retired No. 42 on his anniversary to honor his contributions to baseball.

Naturally, plenty of MLB players also came out to say thanks to Robinson and his contributions to the game, including Robinson Cano, who will wear a unique pair of Jackie Robinson cleats on Monday.

You inspired me to play the game that I love. You broke every barrier to pave the way for generations to come. Thank you Jackie. My name, my number. Honoring you today and every day. #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/uXv80xt1ZD — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) April 15, 2019

But the player tributes, of course, didn't end there.

Thank You Jackie 42 🖤 pic.twitter.com/G9ZAWX5EbS — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) April 15, 2019

Chills. Thank you Jackie https://t.co/WtjtfDsui5 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) April 15, 2019

Thank you Jackie pic.twitter.com/eExPGsB6tx — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) April 15, 2019

Thinking about my mentor and friend Newk today, teammates with Jackie. Thank you Newk, thank you #Jackie42 for paving the way for us today. 🙏🏾 @MLB pic.twitter.com/fCDmXXNj6w — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) April 15, 2019

Jackie, thank you for everything you did and went through. You made it possible for me to live my ⚾️ dream! #JackieRobinsonDay #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/gKLKE7mc50 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also reportedly donning throwback duds to honor one of the most important players in their illustrious history, including the Brooklyn "B."

The #LADodgers will wear 1947 throwback uniforms tonight in celebration of Jackie Robinson's debut



Pics, details, and side-by-sides showing the all the subtle but important differences here: https://t.co/44a1MPvesy pic.twitter.com/uW2TUqTfzM — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 15, 2019

Robinson's influence is abundantly clear. Expect to see plenty more on- and off-field tributes to Robinson this week.