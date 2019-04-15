Jackie Robinson Day: Cano, Sabathia and other MLB players pay tribute to baseball legend on historic anniversary
Monday marks the 72nd anniversary of Robinson's historic appearance
April 15 is a special day in baseball history. "Jackie Robinson Day" celebrates the baseball legend's MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, an appearance that broke MLB's color barrier. Seventy-two years later, Robinson's legacy lives on, as teams sport Robinson's now-retired No. 42 on his anniversary to honor his contributions to baseball.
Naturally, plenty of MLB players also came out to say thanks to Robinson and his contributions to the game, including Robinson Cano, who will wear a unique pair of Jackie Robinson cleats on Monday.
But the player tributes, of course, didn't end there.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are also reportedly donning throwback duds to honor one of the most important players in their illustrious history, including the Brooklyn "B."
Robinson's influence is abundantly clear. Expect to see plenty more on- and off-field tributes to Robinson this week.
