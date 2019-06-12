MLB scores: Ramon Laureano's slam gives A's series win over Rays; Justin Verlander strikes out 15 in Astros loss
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Oddly, six teams are off on a Wednesday, but there's still plenty of baseball action to keep our interest. A battle between two likely AL playoff contenders kicked things off. The Rangers-Red Sox series has been dramatic to this point and it went off early due to the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. In night action, Brewers at Astros provided a really good battle, too.
Simply, if you want to watch baseball all day, there are options. We'll keep track here. Let's rock.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, June 12
- FINAL - Athletics 6, Rays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 7, Indians 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Cubs 10, Rockies 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 4, Rangers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 9, Cardinals 0 (box score)
- FINAL/11 - Braves 8, PIrates 7 (box score)
- FINAL/10 - Mariners 9, Twins 6 (box score)
- FINAL/14 - Brewers 6, Astros 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Tigers 3, Royals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Giants 4, Padres 2 (box score)
Brewers overcome career night for Verlander
The Brewers outlasted the Astros in Houston on Wednesday night despite the fact that Justin Verlander struck out a career-best 15 batters for the game -- 12 years to the day after he no-hit the Brewers. Here's a look:
In doing so, Verlander at 36 years and 112 days becomes the oldest pitcher to strike out 15 or more batters in a game since Randy Johnson in 2005. On the other hand ...
Verlander allowed solo home runs to Ryan Braun, Yasmani Grandal, and Eric Thames. That 3-3 score carried into the 14th, when Mike Moustakas came up huge:
That's a 435-foot game-changer, and that's also Moustakas' 21st homer of the season (he's now slashing .278/.346/.598 for 2019). The Brewers added to and then held that lead to come away with a split of the two-game interleague series. Milwaukee now heads to San Fran with a slim half-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.
Laureano slam leads A's to series win over Rays
The A's and Rays were knotted 2-2 heading to the eighth inning in The Trop on Wednesday, but a rally led to Ramon Laureano's first career grand slam:
The 24-year-old Laureano is quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in baseball. He's a good defender in center field with a rocket for an arm. He was 2 for 4 with the grand slam, five RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win, too. He did it all. He now has nine homers and eight steals on the year. How does a 20-20 player with good defense at a premium position sound?
The A's have taken two of three from one of the best teams in baseball and conclude a tough road trip with a 6-4 record. They'll get a day off Thursday before starting a 10-game homestand with a real chance to get back into playoff position.
The Rays have a four-game series with the Angels looming before a killer road trip (3 at NYY, 4 at OAK, 3 at MIN).
Yamamoto dominates Cardinals in MLB debut
The Marlins avoided the sweep on Wednesday night by thumping the visiting Cardinals. Doing the heavy lifting was rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto, who dominated in his MLB debut. Dig it:
Now for some relevant moving pictures of Yamamoto and the Miami bullpen:
He touched 93 with his high-spin fastball, which was a little better than advertised, and also flashed a plus breaking ball and quality changeup. In some ways, his future at the big-league level will hinge on his ability to locate and out-guess hitters. The 23-year-old former 12th-rounder from Hawaii was acquired as part of the much-maligned trade that sent reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers.
It's highly unlikely that the Yelich trade will wind up looking like anything resembling a positive for Miami, but at least on Wednesday night Yamamoto had a debut performance to remember.
Arenado leaves with injury as Cubs and Rockies trade beanballs
The Cubs defeated the Rockies in a boat race on Wednesday, as you see above. The contest featured more drama than the score suggests, however, as the two sides engaged in a beanball war that caused Colorado's all-world third baseman Nolan Arenado to depart the game early.
Before getting to Wednesday's events, it's important to understand that the two sides have more history than you'd expect based on their limited exposure to one another. The Rockies defeated the Cubs in last year's National League Wild Card Game, but Chicago's beef with the Rockies has to do in part with their propensity for hitting Kris Bryant. Dating back to last season, Bryant has been beaned four times by Colorado, including twice on Tuesday.
Read more here about the drama in Denver on Wednesday.
Stat of the day: Cleveland coincidence
The Indians allowed back-to-back home runs to the Reds' Nick Senzel and Joey Votto to open Wednesday's game:
The last time that happened to the Indians? Exactly one year ago. June 12, 2018.
Quick hits
- Corey Seager is hurt and the Dodgers will be without him for a few weeks.
- The Indians will activate starter Mike Clevinger from the injured list on Monday (via Mandy Bell).
- Make sure to check out R.J. Anderson's latest version of Prospect Watch.
- Who should be in the Home Run Derby? Here are Matt Snyder's picks.
- There's been a second arrest in the David Ortiz shooting.
- We checked in on the race for the top overall 2020 draft pick.
- The Rangers have moved lefty Drew Smyly to the bullpen (via Evan Grant).
- Cubs reliever Steve Cishek was struck in the leg during pre-game warmups and carted off. The team says he has a bruised knee and is day to day.
- The Dodgers have signed LHP Zac Rosscup to a minor-league contract.
- The Blue Jays have placed RHP Ken Giles on the 10-day IL with elbow inflammation.
- The Giants have activated C Buster Posey from the 10-day IL.
- The Padres have demoted rookie RHP Chris Paddack to the minors. Get more details here on the surprising move.
- The Diamondbacks have placed RHP Jon Duplantier on the 10-day IL with shoulder inflammation. He'll soon undergo an MRI.
