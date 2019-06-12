MLB scores: Ramon Laureano's slam gives A's series win over Rays; Justin Verlander strikes out 15 in Astros loss

Oddly, six teams are off on a Wednesday, but there's still plenty of baseball action to keep our interest. A battle between two likely AL playoff contenders kicked things off. The Rangers-Red Sox series has been dramatic to this point and it went off early due to the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. In night action, Brewers at Astros provided a really good battle, too.

Simply, if you want to watch baseball all day, there are options. We'll keep track here. Let's rock.

Brewers overcome career night for Verlander

The Brewers outlasted the Astros in Houston on Wednesday night despite the fact that Justin Verlander struck out a career-best 15 batters for the game -- 12 years to the day after he no-hit the Brewers. Here's a look:

Justin Verlander's career high 15Ks in 33 Seconds. pic.twitter.com/je63hQYp3D — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2019

In doing so, Verlander at 36 years and 112 days becomes the oldest pitcher to strike out 15 or more batters in a game since Randy Johnson in 2005. On the other hand ...

Justin Verlander of the @astros is the first pitcher in the live-ball era to allow 3+ home runs and strike out 15+ batters in the same game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 13, 2019

Verlander allowed solo home runs to Ryan Braun, Yasmani Grandal, and Eric Thames. That 3-3 score carried into the 14th, when Mike Moustakas came up huge:

"Here I come to save the day!"



That means that Mighty Moose is on the way!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CsN7822gDw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 13, 2019

That's a 435-foot game-changer, and that's also Moustakas' 21st homer of the season (he's now slashing .278/.346/.598 for 2019). The Brewers added to and then held that lead to come away with a split of the two-game interleague series. Milwaukee now heads to San Fran with a slim half-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Laureano slam leads A's to series win over Rays

The A's and Rays were knotted 2-2 heading to the eighth inning in The Trop on Wednesday, but a rally led to Ramon Laureano's first career grand slam:

The 24-year-old Laureano is quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in baseball. He's a good defender in center field with a rocket for an arm. He was 2 for 4 with the grand slam, five RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win, too. He did it all. He now has nine homers and eight steals on the year. How does a 20-20 player with good defense at a premium position sound?

The A's have taken two of three from one of the best teams in baseball and conclude a tough road trip with a 6-4 record. They'll get a day off Thursday before starting a 10-game homestand with a real chance to get back into playoff position.

The Rays have a four-game series with the Angels looming before a killer road trip (3 at NYY, 4 at OAK, 3 at MIN).

Yamamoto dominates Cardinals in MLB debut

The Marlins avoided the sweep on Wednesday night by thumping the visiting Cardinals. Doing the heavy lifting was rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto, who dominated in his MLB debut. Dig it:

View Profile Jordan Yamamoto MIA • SP • 68 vs. STL, 6/12/19 IP 7 H 3 R 0 SO 5 BB 2

Now for some relevant moving pictures of Yamamoto and the Miami bullpen:

He touched 93 with his high-spin fastball, which was a little better than advertised, and also flashed a plus breaking ball and quality changeup. In some ways, his future at the big-league level will hinge on his ability to locate and out-guess hitters. The 23-year-old former 12th-rounder from Hawaii was acquired as part of the much-maligned trade that sent reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers.

It's highly unlikely that the Yelich trade will wind up looking like anything resembling a positive for Miami, but at least on Wednesday night Yamamoto had a debut performance to remember.

Arenado leaves with injury as Cubs and Rockies trade beanballs

The Cubs defeated the Rockies in a boat race on Wednesday, as you see above. The contest featured more drama than the score suggests, however, as the two sides engaged in a beanball war that caused Colorado's all-world third baseman Nolan Arenado to depart the game early.

Before getting to Wednesday's events, it's important to understand that the two sides have more history than you'd expect based on their limited exposure to one another. The Rockies defeated the Cubs in last year's National League Wild Card Game, but Chicago's beef with the Rockies has to do in part with their propensity for hitting Kris Bryant. Dating back to last season, Bryant has been beaned four times by Colorado, including twice on Tuesday.

Read more here about the drama in Denver on Wednesday.

Stat of the day: Cleveland coincidence

The Indians allowed back-to-back home runs to the Reds' Nick Senzel and Joey Votto to open Wednesday's game:

The rookie and the vet go 🔙2️⃣🔙!#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/trn4HdLihE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 12, 2019

The last time that happened to the Indians? Exactly one year ago. June 12, 2018.

