2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys may have been leaked and some fans are not pleased
The NBA went with a monochromatic look in which the highlight is the jumpman logo
The NBA All-Star Game is being hosted in Charlotte this year, but you would barely know it based on the jerseys that were leaked on Tuesday. Where we saw New Orleans sport fleur-de-lis on their All-Star renditions while Los Angeles went for a more monochromatic look, the Charlotte-hosted game is going for a similar look -- only with red white and blue piping and stars down the sides.
Here's the leaked image from Twitter user @JosmanSuri (Chris Creamer of SportsLogos and Paul Lukas of UniWatch later confirmed the legitimacy of the leak):
If you look further near the back of the rack, you'll notice what looks to be the white version of the All-Star Game jerseys. Here's another look at the back of the jerseys:
It's worth noting that this is the second year the NBA has gone away from the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. Instead, the top two vote-getters will become team captains and draft their own roster.
It's safe to say the jersey design has not gone over well with fans.
Conrad Burry even did some mock-ups that might have gone over better, if only for the nostalgia.
It's a shame that the league didn't branch out a bit more, or that the NBA is insisting on going with the black and white look. It would be nice to see players keeping the colors of their host teams, or at least to see Charlotte a little better-represented.
