Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40.0% Orlando has some interesting pieces in its backcourt and on the wing but no talent matches what Cunningham can bring to the next level. He's an NBA-ready wing who fits the archetype of a playmaker from a premium position and he's capable of fitting into virtually every situation. There are no holes evident in his game, and we are nearing a consensus that regardless of who wins the No. 1 pick, he'll be going No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% Houston is in full rebuild mode after dealing James Harden and recording the worst record in the NBA. Jalen Suggs is a building block type player who with his passing vision, competitive drive and smarts from the point guard position projects as a starter at the position.

Round 1- Pick 3 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% Killian Hayes showed flashes as an NBA starting point guard in bursts last season and Isaiah Stewart looks like a real steal, so Detroit takes a piece who can surround some of those young talents in Jalen Green. He's an NBA scorer already who can create his own shot and has perimeter skills to be an impact player right away. He still has work to do to develop as a playmaker and defensively but his youth and athleticism suggest there is room for him to grow on both fronts.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% The first big stunner of the draft: OKC passes on Mobley and bets on the upside of Jonathan Kuminga, who is seen by most as the fifth-best prospect of the big five in this draft. Wouldn't be a surprise given OKC's draft history. This front office loves athleticism and length and Kuminga, at just 18 years old, has produced in a big way already for the G League Ignite team. The shot needs work and he is undoubtedly still raw, but the Thunder have enough draft picks over the next few years to take the player whose ceiling long-term might be higher than anyone in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% By default in a draft with five Tier 1 talents, Cleveland takes the fifth remaining top-level prospect in Evan Mobley. He's a defensive monster from USC with transcendent talent from the center spot and seen by some as the best big man talent since Anthony Davis. One scout told me recently he's a legitimate No. 1 pick contender despite Cunningham's standing among the league.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 6 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% There is no "next Draymond Green" -- he is one-of-a-kind -- but Scottie Barnes rightly draws some comps to the Warriors star. He's a 6-foot-9 forward with excellent passing ability who ran the offense at Florida State. In Golden State's system he could slot in a similar role as a short-roll decision-maker to create offense, and because of his size and smarts, he projects to be a plus-defender pretty early. All of that seems enticing for a team potentially capable of contending in 2021-22.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Davion Mitchell was the star of the postseason for the title-winning Baylor Bears, serving as a lead initiator, defensive stopper and all-around star. It's hard to imagine he falls out of the top 10. A place like Toronto makes a ton of sense, too. Kyle Lowry is headed to free agency and in general, Masai Ujiri has always placed a priority on talent regardless of age. Mitchell turns 23 this year.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% An elbow injury and subsequent surgery midseason disrupted James Bouknight's breakout sophomore season, but scouts are well aware of what he can do on the court. His shot-creation and ability to finish in traffic are NBA skills. Orlando could put those to use as it builds through the draft with Bouknight, who is one of the draft's true bucket-getters.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% Sacramento's depth along with the wing is a spot many believe it will address via the draft. Franz Wagner should be a contender to go in this range, and the fit makes sense. He's got a long frame and is a heady defensive player whose 3-point shooting -- while just-OK -- is an area I'd like to buy long-term. The shot doesn't look broken. If it improves he could be a capable 3-and-D NBA player for a Kings team that could use that exact skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% New Orleans needs to continue to surround Zion Williamson with shooters so they can space the floor and give him room to operate. So, why not get the best shooter in the draft? Kispert hit 44% from 3-point range last season for Gonzaga and has a quick release that makes him one of the most lethal spot-up shooters in this draft, and he's also got some wiggle to him as well that should free him up to knock shots down off the dribble. Fit is pretty great in NOLA.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 9.4 BPG 1.7 Charlotte desperately needs to address its center position and Alperen Sengun is someone I'd love to have fall to me if I'm them. He's dominating in Turkey as a scorer and rebounder and scouts are coming around to the idea that he could be a top-10 pick in this draft, despite some defensive limitations and a lack of overall scoring polish beyond the arc.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% The Spurs are at a crossroads organizationally and betting big on young talents is a move that'd make a ton of sense. Keon Johnson is a player who would fit the vision of a team with a long-term view, as he's got the physical gifts of a top-five pick but is at a point developmentally where he still needs to sharpen up offensively to really reach his potential. No better franchise to gamble on those physical tools than one that helped mold Kawhi Leonard into an All-Star.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% Jalen Johnson did not have a great season at Duke. He then quit the team before the end of the season. But scouts I've talked with aren't worried about that situation nor are they putting too much stock into his one-and-done season. They see a combo forward who has some offensive limitations in the halfcourt but can pass better than most from his position and is pretty killer in transition. The Pacers could probably talk themselves into the value here knowing it'd address forward depth and give them a player once viewed as a potential top-five pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 10.9 RPG 7.4 APG 7.5 3P% 29.3% Stephen Curry was left to fend for himself by the end of the season, shouldering an ungodly work load on offense. Josh Giddey is a player who could at the very least handle some playmaking load. Scouts don't see him as a true point guard at the NBA level but in the NBL he showed incredible passing and anticipation and could work his way into a secondary creator role -- even on a Warriors team with Curry, Klay and Draymond. Most likely, he's a second-unit creator early and grows into something more as he develops.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 4.7 RPG 4.6 Garuba is a smidge undersized as an NBA center but categorized as a "big" and looking at his production overseas, there's a lot to like about his NBA upside, particularly as a defender. That could make him a nice fit in Washington where his energy and mobility could thrust him into a big role early on a team that had one of the worst showings defensively among all teams in the playoffs.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 16 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Stanford had a wacky year in which it lived out of hotel rooms for a huge portion of the season and Williams had his own personal challenges with two deaths in the family. Ultimately, he wasn't able to live up to his five-star billing, struggling to separate himself as a clear-cut lottery pick. But his shot-making flashes, size and overall scoring ability are nonetheless still very rare. While he's all over the place with evaluators, a team like OKC could decide the upside bet is worth it. He was a potential top-five pick before the season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% Memphis' front office has a type: They love betting on winners with good basketball smarts. Duarte is undoubtedly that. The knock is that he's already 24 years old and probably closer to a polished product than anyone else. That hasn't dissuaded this franchise before, however. (See: Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Jevon Carter.)

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% An elite athlete with tons of physical tools, Jones is one of the X-factors of the draft as a true boom-or-bust talent. His ceiling is limitless but his floor is virtually nonexistent. He needs time to develop physically and to learn and feel the game. OKC can afford to be patient and invest on upside, a theme here with this draft for a franchise hoping to build a contender almost entirely through the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% The Knicks were a great story this season. They made the playoffs when no one expected they would, playing a physical style in the mold of their tough-nosed coach. But the playoffs proved their offense is ... not great. Tre Mann at No. 19 feels like good value as a potential add to help on that front. He made 40.2% from 3-point range at Florida last season and has the offensive versatility to add a little on and off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Cameron Thomas as a freshman for LSU last season led the SEC in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game. He was a scorer at the prep level, a scorer at the college level, and he'll be a scorer in the NBA. It's his NBA skill. The Hawks clearly value that type of talent, too, having traded for Lou Williams earlier this year.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 The Knicks drafted a big last year in Obi Toppin but Toppin, Isaiah Jackson is not. He's a similarly explosive athlete but he's brimming with defensive potential and more of a modern rim-to-rim big who can swat shots and finish lobs. Adding Jackson could be nice insurance for Nerlens Noel's looming free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% Moses Moody is a potential lottery pick but his lack of playmaking and separation skills are concerning enough to potentially drop him into this range. That'd be a huge win for a Lakers team who could use his 3-and-D skill set. He shot 35.8% from 3-point range last season and was in the 80th percentile as a spot-up shooter. Ideal traits to be a role-player on a contender.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Brandon Boston Jr. SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'7" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.5 RPG 4.5 APG 1.6 3P% 30% Boston's freshman season was disappointing relative to expectations. Most viewed him as a top-five pick, yet he struggled to really look the part as his shooting inconsistencies were too frequent and at times he looked lost. But he looked better at the end of the season and physically, there just aren't many wings with his talents. Maybe he figures it out in the NBA, maybe not, but a gamble for Houston worth taking at No. 23 overall given its current state of affairs.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Greg Brown PF Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% Another bet for Houston. Greg Brown was a five-star who played his way out of Texas' rotation by season's end. He was too raw and unproductive. But in terms of pure athleticism and explosiveness, there's physically not many who can move and leap the way he can. He'll be a developmental project but one worth the investment if he grows into his potential with all those tools carried by his 6-9 frame.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Sharife Cooper is the most creative passer in this draft. The way he sees plays develop and anticipates windows is next-level for a 20-year-old is remarkable. His 6-1 frame, defensive struggles and outside shooting inconsistency are keeping him from the lottery consideration, but his playmaking could be a boon for this Clippers club to ease the burden a bit for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% One of the most improved upperclassmen prospects in the class, Ayo Dosunmu took his 3-point percentage from 29.6% to 38.6% while serving as the top option on a team that earned a No. 1 seed. He made significant developmental strides the last year. His scoring, playmaking and selfless style fit on a Denver team that needs backcourt depth to put next to MVP Nikola Jokic.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF Villanova • Soph • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.7 RPG 8.5 APG 2.2 3P% 28% Love the idea of adding a hard-nosed, do-it-all forward to Brooklyn's contending core. Robinson-Earl packs a punch with his rebounding skills and ability to score it inside the arc. Has role-playing potential to fit neatly into the Nets' Big 3 infrastructure.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% Tyrese Maxey has shown no fear in the playoffs and Seth Curry looks like a very real piece Philly can rely on offensively, but the lack of shot-creation on this roster has at times hurt the 76ers' chances. Final Four MOP Jared Butler can add an extra boost on that front. He's an experienced college player with a high-level feel for the game and excellent court vision and creation skills with above-average 3-point shooting to boot. Exactly what Philly needs, and someone I'd bet is talented enough to play a big role early.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Day'Ron Sharpe C North Carolina • Fr • 6'11" / 265 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.6 APG 1.4 Phoenix's roster and postseason run is a masterclass in team-building and it deserves a tip of the cap. But the Suns inexplicably are a conference finals team with one true center in De'Andre Ayton. It's a position they need to address after getting very little production from 2020 first-round center Jalen Smith. Sharpe is a high-energy, rebounding force who could give Phoenix a different dimension at the position with his big body and ability to run the floor.