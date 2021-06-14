The fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers will seek to tie their 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals series with the top-seeded Utah Jazz when the teams match up in Game 4 on Monday night. Los Angeles overcame losing the first two games for the second consecutive postseason series with a 132-106 win in Game 3 on Saturday. Tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center as the Jazz continue on their quest to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006-07. The Jazz and Clippers are among the betting favorites to win the 2021 NBA Finals, coming in at +350 and +900, respectively, in the latest 2021 NBA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Jazz are 46-32-2 against the spread on the road and have won four of six meetings with the Clippers this season, including the playoffs and regular season. With home-court advantage, Los Angeles is a five-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds from William Hill with the over-under listed at 223.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Clippers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Jazz vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5

Jazz vs. Clippers over-under: 223.5 points

Jazz vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -200; Jazz +175

UTAH: Donovan Mitchell has three 45-point playoff games, third-most among active players.

LAC: Kawhi Leonard has averaged 30.3 points per game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Why the Jazz can cover



Mitchell is averaging 37.3 points per game so far in the series vs. Los Angeles. He scored 30 points in 32 minutes in Game 3 before he tweaked an ankle in the fourth quarter. He is expected to play on Monday. Mitchell has averaged 28.5 points in his first 30 career playoff games, the second most through 30 games among active players.

Through the first three games of the series vs. the Clippers, Rudy Gobert has 42 rebounds, 35 points and six blocked shots. He has shot 56.8 percent from the field. He led the NBA in field-goal percentage (.675) and blocked shots (2.7) during the regular season. The Jazz made 19-of-44 3-point attempts in Game 3. Utah also made 20-of-39 3-point attempts in Game 1, tying a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game. Mike Conley (hamstring) has missed the first three games of the series vs. Los Angeles and is listed as questionable.

Why the Clippers can cover

Leonard had 34 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Paul George scored 31 points in the Clippers' Game 3 win. George was 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point land. It was the first time this postseason that both players reached the 30-point mark. Individually, Leonard has scored 30-plus points four times in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum each scored 17 points and combined to make nine of 12 3-point attempts in Game 3 vs. Utah. Jackson has averaged 16.3 points per game during the postseason. The Clippers led by as many as 28 points in their Game 3 win over the Jazz. They shot 50 for 89 (56.2 percent) from the floor and 19-for-36 (52.8 percent) from 3-point range. Los Angeles forced 16 Utah turnovers in the victory.

How to make Clippers vs. Jazz picks

