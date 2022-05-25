The Dallas Mavericks are still alive in the Western Conference finals. Dallas prevented the Golden State Warriors from getting a sweep, winning Game 4 on Tuesday night. Game 5 is set for Thursday in San Francisco. In the East, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied, 2-2, after Boston's blowout win in Game 4. Miami will host Game 5 on Wednesday.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 27

Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Saturday, May 28

*Game 6: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, May 29

*Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)