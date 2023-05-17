The order for the 2023 NBA Draft has been set after Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The San Antonio Spurs were awarded with the No. 1 overall pick, which they will almost certainly use to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, one of the best prospects in years. Charlotte at No. 2, Portland at No. 3, Houston No. 4 and Detroit at No. 5 round out the rest of the top five picks in the draft, which will be held on June 22.

With such a highly coveted draft prospect in Wembanyama, this was the most intriguing draft lottery in recent memory. Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has a supremely unique skillset where he can handle the ball like a guard, is an efficient shooter where he can stretch the floor out to the 3-point line and is also an elite finisher at the rim. Despite towering over everyone and being incredibly lanky, he possesses great body control and coordination, making him a once-in-a-generation type of talent. The immediate impact he is going to have in San Antonio is going to make them one of the most exciting teams to watch next season.

With the lottery selections figured out, that means all 58 picks are now officially set ahead draft. Here's how both rounds of the 2023 NBA Draft will shake out.

2023 NBA Draft first round

1 San Antonio 2 Charlotte 3 Portland 4 Houston 5 Detroit 6 Orlando 7 Indiana 8 Washington 9 Utah 10 Dallas 11 Orlando (from Chicago) 12 Oklahoma City 13 Toronto 14 New Orleans 15 Atlanta 16 Utah (from Minnesota) 17 Los Angeles Lakers 18 Miami 19 Golden State 20 Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers) 21 Brooklyn (from Phoenix) 22 Brooklyn 23 Portland (from New York) 24 Sacramento 25 Memphis 26 Indiana (from Cleveland) 27 Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City) 28 Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) 29 Indiana (from Boston) 30 Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

2023 NBA Draft second round