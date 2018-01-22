Bucks fire head coach Jason Kidd, organization looking for 'fresh approach'
Milwaukee has parted ways with its coach in the middle of his fourth season
After leading his team to a 23-22 record this season, the Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Jason Kidd, the team announced on Monday. The story was first broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over as interim coach, beginning during Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
"We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best."
The firing wasn't without controversy, as ESPN's Chris Haynes tweeted that Kidd hadn't even been informed of the decision before Wojnarwoski's report started making the rounds.
Given the amount of young talent on the team surrounding MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks organization reportedly grew frustrated that the team was lingering around the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Many expected Milwaukee to make a push for the top half of the conference standings this season, particularly after it acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe in November.
Kidd had been the Bucks' coach since 2014 and had accumulated an overall record of 139-152, including playoff appearances in 2014-15 and 2016-17 -- both resulting in first-round exits. Before that, he coached the Brooklyn Nets to a 44-38 record during the 2013-14 season.
It remains to be seen whether the Bucks will seek a replacement immediately or wait until the offseason, but there will be no shortage of candidates to coach one of the league's most promising young cores.
Bucks Twitter excited about Kidd firing
Jason Kidd's firing gets the celebratory balloon treatment on Milwaukee's Twitter page
