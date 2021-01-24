Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Atlanta 8-7; Milwaukee 9-6

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since March 31 of 2019. The Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET Sunday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship.

Atlanta strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 116-98. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 43 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday, falling 113-106. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hawks are now 8-7 while the Bucks sit at 9-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them second in the league. But Milwaukee comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.