Cavs' Derrick Rose reveals he has bone spur in ankle that may require procedure

Rose spoke to the media for the first time since returning from a self-imposed two-week exile

After a self-imposed two-week exile from the Cleveland Cavaliers to ponder his future in basketball, Derrick Rose returned to the team on Wednesday. 

But despite Rose's return to the team, he doesn't seem ready to return to the court. He talked to reporters for the first time since his return on Wednesday, and said that he has a bone spur in his left ankle. For now, it seems rehab is the plan, but Rose indicated a procedure may be necessary if it doesn't get better. 

While the Cavs won't acknowledge this publicly, there's likely no great desire from anyone in the organization to rush Rose back onto the court. Since he took his leave of absence, the team has rattled off 13 straight wins, and have jumped back into second place in the East. 

And when you dive into on/off data, the Cavaliers are minus-12.6 points per 100 possessions with Rose on the floor this season, and plus-6.7 points per 100 possessions when he sits. 

With the Cavs on fire, Dwyane Wade doing a nice job handling a majority of the point guard responsibilities and Isaiah Thomas' return coming sooner rather than later, Rose could be the odd man out. 

