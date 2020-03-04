Charles Oakley responds to the Knicks' feud with Spike Lee: 'It's a plantation over there'

Spike Lee may have been the most recent New York Knicks legend to be publicly disrespected by team owner James Dolan, but he was far from the first. In February of 2017, Charles Oakley was arrested at Madison Square Garden after an incident in which he was asked to leave the arena and got into an altercation with security. Oakley later sued Dolan and lost, and his relationship with the team has seemingly been damaged beyond repair.

That was made apparent after Lee was ejected from Madison Square Garden on Monday. Oakley has since gone scorched Earth against the team in the media, beginning with a phone interview with Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press in which he argued that the team was cheating its fans.

"Spike means a lot to New York. All the boroughs. He's a game changer for black movies, black superstars. He gave a lot of people chances to better themselves. This wasn't fair," Oakley said. "You're cheating the people of New York when you do something like that to a New York native. I know he was born in Georgia but he's been here long enough."

He went on to ask the NBA to look into ways of stopping this.

"It's got to be stopped in some kind of way," Oakley said. "The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can't keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking."

Things only grew more heated from there. On Wednesday, Oakley appeared on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo" and took things a step further. Imploring the NBA to look into taking over the team, Oakley compared Dolan's mentality in running the Knicks to a "plantation."

"It's a plantation over there. It's bad," Oakley said. "People don't want to talk about it. It's real bad over there."

In ejecting Oakley and Lee, Dolan has now proven that he is willing to go to war with any Knick, past or present, in the interest of preserving his control over every element of the team's operation. He has made it clear that he will not sell the team, so barring any sort of league intervention, stories like this likely aren't going anywhere any time soon.