Through 2 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Los Angeles Clippers have now snagged the lead. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Clippers lead 63-59 over the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Nicolas Batum and center Ivica Zubac. The former has 11 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, while the latter has 11 points in addition to five boards. Batum had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, so this is a step in the right direction.

Los Angeles and Golden State came into this matchup with previous-game wins. Since either team has a chance to claim another victory, we'll find out who wants it more.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 42-15; Los Angeles 28-30

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Dubs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, sneaking past 117-115. The Warriors relied on the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 24 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks clashed this past Saturday, but the Clippers ultimately edged out the opposition 99-97. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson looked sharp as he had 24 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Golden State to 42-15 and Los Angeles to 28-30. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Dubs and the Clippers clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $50.48

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Luke Kennard: Out (Ankle)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Injury Report for Golden State