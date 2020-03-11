Coronavirus: Warriors to play games in empty arena after San Francisco bans crowds of 1,000 or more
The spread of the coronavirus is calling for drastic measures, including Chase Center cancelling all events through March 21
While there hasn't been any official word yet from the NBA over how the rest of the season will shake out with concerns over the coronavirus spreading across the country, the city of San Francisco is taking matters into its own hands. On Wednesday morning, the city announced that gatherings with crowds of 1,000 people or more will be banned, and the Warriors said they will comply with those orders.
In a statement, the Warriors said:
Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night's games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center.
We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.
This decision for the Warriors to play in a closed arena comes on the heels of the city recommending the franchise to cancel games due to the number of people who attend, but it was more a suggestion then, whereas this is now an official order. In addition to home games played by either the Warriors or their G League affiliate being closed to fans, upcoming concerts that were supposed to be held at Chase Center will be postponed as well.
While sports leagues around the world have already taken to playing games without fans and media in attendance, or cancelling games altogether, the NBA has not taken those steps league-wide yet. However, a conference call is expected to happen some time Wednesday with team owners and execs where the league's next steps will be explored. Some potential ideas include playing without fans, moving games to cities where the coronavirus has not struck yet, or postponing games until further notice.
The league has already banned media access to the locker room, and implemented a rule in which media members must remain 6-to-8 feet away from players during interviews. Still, though, as new cases are reported on a daily basis the league will likely take additional measures in the coming days.
For the Warriors, after Thursday's home game against Brooklyn, their next five games are on the road, with the next home game not taking place until March 25 against the Hawks. That gives them, and the NBA, some time to figure out where to go from there.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Simmons out three more weeks
Simmons is recovering from a lower back impingement, with the hopes of returning in a few weeks
-
A.D. licks hand, high-fives teammates
There was no hand sanitizer or soap in sight
-
Report: Bulls want open-minded new GM
The Bulls are building an organization backwards
-
Top Picks: Best bets for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Barkley to sell gold medal, MVP trophy
Barkley called his medals 'crap' and said they crowd his house
-
NBA DFS: March 11 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers