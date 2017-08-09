Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt has his sights set on an NBA return

The NBA may have not seen the last of David Blatt.

Blatt, who led the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers to a 30-11 record before being ousted midway through the 2015-16 season, returned overseas in 2016 where he's currently coaching Darussafaka in Istanbul, Turkey. If he has his way, however, he won't be there for long. Blatt says he has his sights set on an NBA return.

Via The Jerusalem Post:

"I have an end game and that end game is that I would really like to go back to the NBA," Blatt told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. "There were no changes in the NBA this year from a coaching standpoint and my real goal is to try next year to get back into the league as a head coach. It may happen and it may not happen. But I wanted to leave that door open for myself if the opportunity arises."

Blatt recently turned down a three-year offer from Maccabi Tel Aviv -- where he coached from 2010-2014 before joining the Cavs -- to stay with Darussafaka.

The 58-year-old Blatt is clearly a talented coach, winning several coaching awards and championships in Europe, but he did not mesh well with LeBron James and the big three in Cleveland. Though to be fair, he was hired to coach what was expected to be a rebuild, with LeBron coming back home a month after Blatt was hired.

With his pedigree, Blatt deserves a second chance, and perhaps in a different situation could have much more success.