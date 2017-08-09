Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt has his sights set on an NBA return
Blatt was fired by Cleveland during the 2015-16 season, but wants another shot in the NBA
The NBA may have not seen the last of David Blatt.
Blatt, who led the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers to a 30-11 record before being ousted midway through the 2015-16 season, returned overseas in 2016 where he's currently coaching Darussafaka in Istanbul, Turkey. If he has his way, however, he won't be there for long. Blatt says he has his sights set on an NBA return.
"I have an end game and that end game is that I would really like to go back to the NBA," Blatt told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
"There were no changes in the NBA this year from a coaching standpoint and my real goal is to try next year to get back into the league as a head coach. It may happen and it may not happen. But I wanted to leave that door open for myself if the opportunity arises."
Blatt recently turned down a three-year offer from Maccabi Tel Aviv -- where he coached from 2010-2014 before joining the Cavs -- to stay with Darussafaka.
The 58-year-old Blatt is clearly a talented coach, winning several coaching awards and championships in Europe, but he did not mesh well with LeBron James and the big three in Cleveland. Though to be fair, he was hired to coach what was expected to be a rebuild, with LeBron coming back home a month after Blatt was hired.
With his pedigree, Blatt deserves a second chance, and perhaps in a different situation could have much more success.
-
Barkley: Kyrie trade request is 'stupid'
Hall of Famer, TNT analyst says he would happily play alongside James given the opportunit...
-
Jazz unveil new jerseys for 2017-18
Utah is the latest team to show off new threads in a leaguewide manufacturer switch
-
Davis says he's happy in New Orleans
New Orleans' ultra-talented big man isn't paying attention to various rumors involving his...
-
Nuggets unveil new Nike jerseys
The Nuggets are the latest team to go with a new color scheme
-
Report: NBA trying to reduce DNP-rest
The NBA wants fewer DNP-rests on national TV
-
10 historic forwards ahead of their time
A look at players who were great back in the day, but would excel in today's pace-and-space...
Add a Comment