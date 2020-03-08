Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out at least two games with left knee sprain

After just the 10th loss of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, there was some concern about Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after he took a hard fall on it against the Lakers. The reigning MVP underwent an MRI over the weekend which revealed a "minor joint capsule sprain in the left knee," according to the Bucks.

Via a press release, Antetokounmpo will miss the next two games, and his status will be updated later in the week:

"Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night's game at Los Angeles. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination yesterday in Phoenix, Ariz., by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee. "Antetokounmpo will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip and his status for the upcoming home game vs. Boston (March 12) will be updated later this week."

During Friday's game, Avery Bradley attempted to take a charge on a drive by Giannis, and the Bucks superstar got tangled up with his leg bending in half on his way down. It looked incredibly painful, and teammates huddled around him as he held his knee. After being on the ground for a bit, though, he was eventually able to play through it.

After the game, Giannis told reporters that his knee was "good," but he was seen wearing a compression sleeve on it and was limping in the locker room. While Giannis isn't too concerned about his knee, this is a smart move for the Bucks to take every possible precaution, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. Even though it sounds like there is no serious damage to his knee, with a postseason berth already locked up for Milwaukee, this minor injury will give the Bucks the opportunity to get their star some rest as the team prepares for what it hopes is a deep postseason run.