Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo posts historic stat line in win over Sixers

Giannis Antetokoumpo wasn't playing around against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks not only proved that they're a serious Eastern Conference threat with their resounding 123-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Antetokounmpo made history with his latest triple-double. As the Greek Freak posted his 34-point, 18-rebound, 10-assist performance in the win, it was his fourth straight 25-point, 15-rebound performance to start out the season.

Not only is that remarkable, he is the first player in more than 50 years to accomplish the feat in the first four games of a season. The last player to do it? Wilt Chamberlain in 1964-65 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

To illustrate what kind of talent Giannis is, check out this assist that gave him the triple-double, a pass where he could not even see his teammate for the three-pointer.

CONFIRMED: The Greek Freak has eyes in the back of his head!! pic.twitter.com/ZHNSnHXOSa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 25, 2018

As it stands, the Bucks are currently 4-0 and hold victories over the Sixers, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks. With the exception of the Knicks, all of those teams should be in the playoffs by the end of the season.

And keep this in perspective -- Giannis is averaging 27.3 points, 16.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 46.6 percent from the field.

I picked the 24-year-old phenom to win the 2018-19 MVP award in my preseason award predictions. Needless to say, that pick isn't looking too shabby after the first several games of the season.