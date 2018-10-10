NBA 2018-19 preseason awards predictions: LeBron James, Giannis split MVP votes; Luka Doncic ROY favorite
Our experts give their picks for 2018-19 NBA awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year
After a summer rife with free agent drama, trade requests and Twitter beef, the 2018-19 NBA regular season is finally about to begin. As teams finish up preseason games and practices, we thought it would be a good time for our CBS NBA experts to dish out their awards predictions for the upcoming season.
As expected, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received plenty of nods for MVP, but he actually tied for the most votes with the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic was the runaway winner in the Rookie of the Year category, while new Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard edged out Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and defending title-holder Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year.
Below you'll find our expert predictions for those awards, plus Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. The best part about predictions at this time of the year is that nobody's wrong. Enjoy.
2018-19 NBA Coach/Executive of the Year Predictions
|Expert
|Coach of the Year
|Executive of the Year
Raja Bell
Luke Walton, Lakers
Magic Johnson, Lakers
Bill Reiter
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Magic Johnson, Lakers
Reid Forgrave
Mike Budenholzer, Bucks
Dennis Lindsey, Jazz
James Herbert
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Masai Ujiri, Raptors
Brad Botkin
Quin Snyder, Jazz
Masai Ujiri, Raptors
Colin Ward-Henninger
Mike Budenholzer, Bucks
Rob Pelinka, Lakers
Jack Maloney
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Masai Ujiri, Raptors
Michael Bohlin
Gregg Popovich, Spurs
Danny Ainge, Celtics
DJ Siddiqi
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Masai Ujiri, Raptors
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Bob Myers, Warriors
The 2018-19 NBA season tips off Tuesday night with a doubleheader, beginning with Kyrie Irving's Boston Celtics hosting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors cap off the night hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on TNT.
