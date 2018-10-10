NBA 2018-19 preseason awards predictions: LeBron James, Giannis split MVP votes; Luka Doncic ROY favorite

Our experts give their picks for 2018-19 NBA awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year

After a summer rife with free agent drama, trade requests and Twitter beef, the 2018-19 NBA regular season is finally about to begin. As teams finish up preseason games and practices, we thought it would be a good time for our CBS NBA experts to dish out their awards predictions for the upcoming season.

As expected, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received plenty of nods for MVP, but he actually tied for the most votes with the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic was the runaway winner in the Rookie of the Year category, while new Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard edged out Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and defending title-holder Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year.

Below you'll find our expert predictions for those awards, plus Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. The best part about predictions at this time of the year is that nobody's wrong. Enjoy.

2018-19 NBA Player Awards Predictions
Raja Bell
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Grayson Allen UTA SG
Kawhi Leonard TOR SF
Lou Williams LAC SG
Markelle Fultz PHI PG
Bill Reiter
LeBron James LAL SF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Joel Embiid PHI PF
Terry Rozier BOS PG
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Reid Forgrave
LeBron James LAL SF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Anthony Davis NO PF
Fred VanVleet TOR PG
Brandon Ingram LAL SF
James Herbert
Anthony Davis NO PF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Kawhi Leonard TOR SF
Tyreke Evans IND PG
Cedi Osman CLE SF
Brad Botkin
Anthony Davis NO PF
Trae Young ATL PG
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Marcus Smart BOS PG
Markelle Fultz PHI PG
Colin Ward-Henninger
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Deandre Ayton PHO C
Draymond Green GS PF
Marcus Smart BOS PG
D'Angelo Russell BKN PG
Jack Maloney
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Isaiah Thomas DEN PG
Markelle Fultz PHI PG
Michael Bohlin
LeBron James LAL SF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Draymond Green GS PF
Eric Gordon HOU SG
Myles Turner IND PF
DJ Siddiqi
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Kawhi Leonard TOR SF
Lou Williams LAC SG
Brandon Ingram LAL SF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
LeBron James LAL SF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Joel Embiid PHI PF
Lou Williams LAC SG
Brandon Ingram LAL SF

2018-19 NBA Coach/Executive of the Year Predictions

ExpertCoach of the YearExecutive of the Year

Raja Bell

Luke Walton, Lakers

Magic Johnson, Lakers

Bill Reiter

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Magic Johnson, Lakers

Reid Forgrave

Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

Dennis Lindsey, Jazz

James Herbert

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Brad Botkin

Quin Snyder, Jazz

Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Colin Ward-Henninger

Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

Rob Pelinka, Lakers

Jack Maloney

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Michael Bohlin

Gregg Popovich, Spurs

Danny Ainge, Celtics

DJ Siddiqi

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Bob Myers, Warriors

The 2018-19 NBA season tips off Tuesday night with a doubleheader, beginning with Kyrie Irving's Boston Celtics hosting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors cap off the night hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on TNT.

Our Latest Stories