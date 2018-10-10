NBA 2018-19 preseason awards predictions: LeBron James, Giannis split MVP votes; Luka Doncic ROY favorite

After a summer rife with free agent drama, trade requests and Twitter beef, the 2018-19 NBA regular season is finally about to begin. As teams finish up preseason games and practices, we thought it would be a good time for our CBS NBA experts to dish out their awards predictions for the upcoming season.

As expected, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received plenty of nods for MVP, but he actually tied for the most votes with the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic was the runaway winner in the Rookie of the Year category, while new Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard edged out Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and defending title-holder Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year.

Below you'll find our expert predictions for those awards, plus Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. The best part about predictions at this time of the year is that nobody's wrong. Enjoy.

2018-19 NBA Coach/Executive of the Year Predictions

Expert Coach of the Year Executive of the Year Raja Bell Luke Walton, Lakers Magic Johnson, Lakers Bill Reiter Brad Stevens, Celtics Magic Johnson, Lakers Reid Forgrave Mike Budenholzer, Bucks Dennis Lindsey, Jazz James Herbert Brad Stevens, Celtics Masai Ujiri, Raptors Brad Botkin Quin Snyder, Jazz Masai Ujiri, Raptors Colin Ward-Henninger Mike Budenholzer, Bucks Rob Pelinka, Lakers Jack Maloney Brad Stevens, Celtics Masai Ujiri, Raptors Michael Bohlin Gregg Popovich, Spurs Danny Ainge, Celtics DJ Siddiqi Brad Stevens, Celtics Masai Ujiri, Raptors Michael Kaskey-Blomain Brad Stevens, Celtics Bob Myers, Warriors

The 2018-19 NBA season tips off Tuesday night with a doubleheader, beginning with Kyrie Irving's Boston Celtics hosting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors cap off the night hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on TNT.