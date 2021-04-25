Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-22; Atlanta 33-27

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since March 31 of 2019. Atlanta will play host again and welcome Milwaukee to State Farm Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Hawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Atlanta and the Miami Heat this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 118-103 victory at home. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Atlanta, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 132-94 win over the 76ers. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established an 86-63 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to seven assists.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 33-27 and Milwaukee to 37-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Atlanta and the Bucks clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.