Through 3 Quarters

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Memphis Grizzlies 105-68 three quarters in.

Atlanta has been relying on point guard Trae Young, who has posted a double-double on 31 points and ten assists, and center Clint Capela, who has dropped a double-double on 23 points and 17 boards along with three blocks. Young's night has made it three games in a row with at least 30 points.

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (14 points) and shooting guard Dillon Brooks (12 points) have been the top scorers for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with five.

This is the most points the Hawks have had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Memphis

Current Records: Atlanta 10-9; Memphis 9-9

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (6-6), but not for long. The Hawks are on the road again on Friday and play against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FedExForum. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Atlanta can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, taking their contest 124-106. Point guard Trae Young continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists along with seven boards.

As for the Grizzlies, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 126-113 margin. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 10-9 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-9. Allowing an average of 115.50 points per game, Memphis hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis and Atlanta both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Injury Report for Memphis

De'Anthony Melton: Game-Time Decision (Groin)

Sam Merrill: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Atlanta