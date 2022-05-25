Who's Playing
Boston @ Miami
Current Records: Boston 2-2; Miami 2-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Celtics are hoping for another win. They blew past the Heat 102-82 on Monday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-33. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Tatum hadn't helped his team much against Miami this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Boston's win brought them up to 2-2 while Miami's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Celtics are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $102.96
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Miami.
- May 23, 2022 - Boston 102 vs. Miami 82
- May 21, 2022 - Miami 109 vs. Boston 103
- May 19, 2022 - Boston 127 vs. Miami 102
- May 17, 2022 - Miami 118 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 30, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 31, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 04, 2021 - Boston 95 vs. Miami 78
- May 11, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Boston 121
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 130 vs. Boston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 109
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 101
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95