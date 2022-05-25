Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 2-2; Miami 2-2

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Celtics are hoping for another win. They blew past the Heat 102-82 on Monday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-33. Boston can attribute much of their success to small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Tatum hadn't helped his team much against Miami this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Boston's win brought them up to 2-2 while Miami's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Celtics are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.96

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Miami.