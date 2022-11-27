Who's Playing
Memphis @ New York
Current Records: Memphis 11-8; New York 9-10
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since May 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Knicks will play host again and welcome Memphis to Madison Square Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. New York is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.37 points per contest.
New York fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-129. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 32 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday by a conclusive 132-111 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48. Memphis got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Ja Morant out in front dropping a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Memphis' win lifted them to 11-8 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 9-10. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against New York.
