Through 2 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Los Angeles Lakers are posing a tough problem. It's still tight at halftime, with the Lakers leading 58-57. They have been riding high on the performance of point guard Avery Bradley, who has 14 points.

Los Angeles has been led by Bradley, who so far has 14 points. Bradley had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, so this is a step in the right direction.

With five games going down to the wire already, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Los Angeles, and they are locked in another battle with Miami. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 7-3; Los Angeles 6-5

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Miami ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Monday, losing 113-96. Miami was down 91-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 31 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 126-123 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Having forecasted a close win for Los Angeles, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards along with five blocks, and power forward Carmelo Anthony, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Miami is now 7-3 while the Lakers sit at 6-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Los Angeles.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Miami.

Apr 08, 2021 - Miami 110 vs. Los Angeles 104

Feb 20, 2021 - Miami 96 vs. Los Angeles 94

Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93

Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108

Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96

Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104

Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114

Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98

Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110

Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80

Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105

Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97

Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91

Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113

Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100

Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107

Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100

Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

Rajon Rondo: Out (Hamstring)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Austin Reaves: Out (Hamstring)

Talen Horton-Tucker: Out (Thumb)

LeBron James: Out (Abdomen)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Miami