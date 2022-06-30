Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined for four-to-six months after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot, the team announced on Thursday. It's unclear when or where the injury happened, but Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

It's still too early in the process to know exactly how Jackson's foot will heal, and whether he'll return toward the beginning or end of that timeline. Even in a best-case scenario, however, Jackson will likely miss the beginning of next season. Four months from June 30 brings us to Oct. 30, and opening night is typically in the middle of October.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.