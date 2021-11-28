Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Jazz were the heavy favorites here for a reason. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the New Orleans Pelicans 96-67 three quarters in.

Utah has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has 21 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds. New Orleans has enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Jonas Valanciunas and center Willy Hernangomez. The former has dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards, while the latter has ten points in addition to five rebounds. This makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Halftime deficits have spelled doom for the Pelicans, who haves lost 93% of the games in which they were down going into the the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Utah

Current Records: New Orleans 5-16; Utah 12-7

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz will face off at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Vivint Arena after both having played games yesterday. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pelicans are hoping for another victory. They skirted by Utah 98-97 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Devonte' Graham with 0:01 left to play. The top scorer for New Orleans was small forward Brandon Ingram (21 points).

New Orleans is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on New Orleans' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Pelicans are now 5-16 while the Jazz sit at 12-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 46.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see if their 4.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.28

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 22 games against New Orleans.

Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97

Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 129 vs. Utah 124

Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118

Jan 19, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. New Orleans 102

Jul 30, 2020 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 104

Jan 16, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Utah 132

Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126

Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120

Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104

Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112

Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111

Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99

Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109

Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98

Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108

Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100

Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83

Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94

Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94

Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96

Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94

Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87

Injury Report for Utah

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Royce O'Neale: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for New Orleans