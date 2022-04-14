The New York Knicks finished the 2021-22 season with a less than ideal 37-45 record and no chance of making the playoffs or the play-in tournament. However, team president Leon Rose sent an email to ticket holders on Thursday morning to let them know he is still chasing the winning culture he promised.

While Rose acknowledged the season didn't end well, he said it was an "integral learning experience" for the Knicks' young roster. He pointed out that they have nine players who are 24 years old or younger, as well as eight players on their first contracts.

"We recognize this team-build will be a steady climb, but there are real examples of progress and success, especially from our young core, that we can acknowledge and celebrate," read his email.

These young players include 22-year-old guard/forward RJ Barrett -- the Knicks' third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- who finished the season averaging 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. This was only his third NBA season, and he has already improved from the 14.3 points he averaged the first year, and 17.6 points the second year.

Quentin Grimes, a 1st round pick in the 2021 Draft, was settling in nicely until injury cut his season short. He scored 19 and 20 points in his last two games, and was showing a lot of potential as a three-point shooting weapon. That shooting ability mixed with the fact that he played for the Houston Cougars -- a college basketball team known as a defensive power-- makes him a promising piece for the Knicks.

Rose expressed his confidence in head coach Tom Thibodeau, by saying the development has been thanks to his "tutelage" as well as commitment to playing that right way. This was important for him to address, as there had been speculation that Thibodeau, the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year, might be hot water as a result of the Knicks' lack of success.

Although the president highlighted the importance of developing the young players they already have, he also reminded fans that the team has 13 draft picks for the next three drafts, four of which are in the first round and nine in the second. New York also counts with veterans like Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose. The president said he feels confident in their ability to be successful in their roles.

"The future of New York Knicks Basketball will be exciting, and I will continue to work relentlessly to make this team one you can be proud of," Rose wrote.