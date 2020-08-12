Watch Now: Highlights: Nuggets vs. Lakers ( 2:49 )

On Tuesday, Orange County supervisors voted to officially declare Aug. 24 as "Kobe Bryant Day" in the Southern California county where the late NBA legend made his home. Aug. 24 was chosen because Bryant was born Aug. 23, 1978, and he also wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant died back in January when his helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside en route to a youth basketball tournament. The Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed in the crash.

"Kobe Bryant Day" was suggested by Orange County Board chairwoman Michelle Steel. Steel mentioned that Bryant was a "treasured member of our community," and "inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up."

According to the Orange County Register, Steel is a lifelong Lakers fan and even was almost forced to give birth at The Forum because she was attending a Lakers game.

The Orange County Board certainly felt that this was a fitting tribute to honor Bryant on his 42nd birthday.

"Kobe Bryant's life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn," supervisor Don Wagner told CBS LA. "Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.

"So we strike a balance, and on balance here the good recognized in the resolution brought here is worth celebrating.