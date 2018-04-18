Kobe Bryant trolls Gatorade with new ads he wrote and directed for BodyArmor sports drink

Kobe Bryant, Oscar winner, has taken his filmmaking skills to the advertising realm with several spots for the new sports drink BodyArmor. Bryant, who is the third-largest investor in BodyArmor, trailing only the founders of the sports drink, wrote and directed the series of spots which take aim at the "outdated" Gatorade.

BodyArmor's new campaign comes after a campaign last year was discontinued by the company, which was based around leaving sweetened and artificially colored drinks behind. However, BodyArmor never said that it would back down from the giant. Bryant's ads feature James Harden, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Mike Trout and Kristaps Porzingis doing outdated things while an announcer mocks them for it.

BodyArmor founder and CEO Mike Repole seemed thrilled with the results, and Bryant.

"When I teamed up with Kobe, I thought I was getting an elite basketball player with great vision," he said, via ESPN. "I wound up with an Oscar winner who has his fingerprints all over our creative that we deeply benefited from. He invested his money to be part of the brand versus an endorsement deal. He was in when we had 20 million in sales, so consider him a co-founder."

Repole added: "He has done an amazing job. I had one idea and he squashed it in two seconds. I said to myself, 'OK, I'll go back to running the company.'" So, basically like every Laker coach after Phil Jackson.

Bryant isn't the first NBA personality to express disdain for the NBA's main drink sponsor. Gregg Popovich has complained about promoting Gatorade at both of his press conferences so far in the playoffs, albeit in a joking manner after losses that likely left him extra curmudgeony.

Gregg Popovich is not a Gatorade fan. pic.twitter.com/ttiZNyWelR — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) April 15, 2018

Gregg Popovich sits at the podium and picks up the Gatorade bottle with a smirk: “I shouldn’t be forced to sell.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 17, 2018

Klay Thompson, who is also signed with BodyArmor, has taken a more direct approach to avoiding representing the competitor. And he's done so in the most Klay Thompson way possible.

Klay Thompson isn't a fan of Gatorade.. pic.twitter.com/Okft0YQjzU — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) November 26, 2017

Gregg Popovich and Klay Thompson are not a fan of gatorade. 😂😂😂 @FrankDangelo23 pic.twitter.com/NXgeG4egfl — NextSportStar.com (@NextSportStar) April 17, 2018

Thompson is also one of the faces of chocolate milk, which is amazing period.

Advertising wars can get hilariously petty. Just look at commercials for beer, soft drinks or insurance. However, we'll have to wait and see and if Gatorade goes the Apple route and ignores the competition completely or claps back. Until then, I'm just going to hope that Harden actually shows up to a game in that ensemble, because the thought of him storming an arena like that is amazing.