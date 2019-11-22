Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has criminal charges dropped, case dismissed, per report
Cousins was charged with third-degree harassment in August
The third-degree harassment charges that were filed against Lakers All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in August have been dropped, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The charges stem from a police report filed by Cousins' ex-girlfriend in August after she alleged that he threatened to "put a bullet in (her) f---ing head" after she did not allow his son to attend a wedding. The threat was heard in an audio clip published by TMZ, where a man, alleged to be Cousins, and a woman, alleged to be his ex-girlfriend, argue over the phone. Towards the end of the audio, the man is heard making the threat.
Two days after that audio was released, an arrest warrant was issued for Cousins in Mobile, Alabama on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Cousins' ex-girlfriend was also trying to obtain a restraining order against the basketball player in Alabama and alleged that, in addition to the threat made in the audio, that Cousins has previously choked her, as originally reported by ESPN.
At the time, the NBA announced that they were aware of the domestic abuse allegations against Cousins and were investigating the matter.
"We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.
The Lakers also spoke on the matter back in August saying, "We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."
Cousins has not played for the Lakers this season after tearing his ACL during a preseason workout in Las Vegas. He signed with the Lakers in the offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Cousins was expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season, however, the Lakers haven't ruled out the possibility of him returning.
